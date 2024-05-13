On Saturday (11th May), the Kolkata police arrested a man named Fazal Hossein for raping a woman on a date.

As per a report by The Times of India, Hossein asked the victim to accompany him to a friend’s birthday party in Tagore Park in Kasba locality of Kolkata. Instead of taking the woman to the party, he and his friend took her elsewhere and spiked her drink.

Later the duo took turns to rape her. The victim met Fazal Hossein through social media on January 25th this year. They had been dating for three months prior to the incident.

The woman later filed a complaint with the Kasba police, following which the accused Fazal Hossein was arrested from his residence in the Beniapukur neighbourhood of Kolkata.

The cops have initiated a probe into the matter and are search for Hossein’s accomplice who has been on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

While speaking about the matter to The Times of India, a police officer informed, “The woman has complained that she was not taken to any birthday party, but somewhere else.”

“Accompanied by his friend, Hossein gave her a spiked drink and after she fell unconscious, the two allegedly took turns to rape her. We are looking for the other accused. Hossein is in police custody and we are questioning him,” he added.

On Sunday (12th May), a local court sent accused Fazal Hossein to police remand till 17th May 2024.