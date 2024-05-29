Wednesday, May 29, 2024
HomeWorld'Where were your eyes on October 7?' AI-image to counter 'All Eyes On Rafah'...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Where were your eyes on October 7?’ AI-image to counter ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ pro-Palestine propaganda campaign removed from Instagram: Report

A supporter of Israel, in retaliation, created a similar AI-generated image stating, “Where were your eyes on October 7?” The image shows an armed Hamas terrorist standing in front of a small, red-haired baby, referencing one-year-old Kfir Bibas, who has been held hostage by Hamas along with his family since October 7.

OpIndia Staff
All Eyes on Rafah where were your eyes on October 7?
'Where were your eyes on October 7?' AI-image to depict Hamas terror attack removed from Instagram
6

Social media behemoth Instagram has reportedly removed an AI-generated image, ‘Where were you on October 7?’, shared to counter the pro-Palestinian ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ propaganda campaign, presumably an inorganic and paid social media trend that saw support pouring in from celebrities around the world after Israel launched an offensive in the city of Rafah, the last remaining Hamas stronghold, in its pursuit to destroy the terror outfit responsible for the October 7 attacks.

According to a report published by The Times of Israel which quoted Channel 12, Instagram has removed a pro-Israel AI-generated image that was created to counter a pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel campaign on social media, without providing any explanation.

With the war in Israel escalating, several international celebrities and Indian celebrities started expressing their support for Palestinians and Hamas, especially following the recent Rafah operation. An AI-generated image featuring tents in the desert with the caption “ALL EYES ON RAFAH” has gone viral on Instagram, garnering over 35 million shares in just 24 hours.

All Eyes On Rafah campaign shared on Instagram

A supporter of Israel, in retaliation, created a similar AI-generated image stating, “Where were your eyes on October 7?” The image shows an armed Hamas terrorist standing in front of a small, red-haired baby, referencing one-year-old Kfir Bibas, who has been held hostage by Hamas along with his family since October 7. Others have used the caption “If your eyes are on Rafah, help us find our hostages.”

Supporters of Israel counter pro-Palestinian propaganda image with ‘Where were your eyes on October 7?’ AI-generated picture

The image instantly went viral among sympathisers and supporters of Israel who tried countering the Hamas propaganda by highlighting the ordeal they had to face during the October 7 terror attacks, when the terrorists from Gaza went on a rampage across the border in the Israeli towns, killing, maiming, and injuring people in their wake. Among those killed are women, children, elderly, highlighting the complete abandonment and utter disregard Hamas terrorists showed towards their victims. One woman, Shani Louk, whose naked body was paraded by the Hamas terrorists, became an enduring symbol of the enormity of the attack faced by Israel. The terrorists took over 200 people from Israel captive and took them to Gaza, triggering an unprecedented escalation in the conflict that has simmered for over one and a half decades.

In its retaliation, Israel launched a military offensive, systematically flushing out what it calls Hamas shelters and secret passageways that the Jewish Nation asserts had been the nerve centres of the terror group and used by its terrorists to launch attacks against Israel. Tel Aviv is now engaged in an offensive in Rafah, a Gazan town situated in the southeast of the Palestinian enclave and close to the Egypt border. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly vowed that Israel won’t stop until it has irreversibly incapacitated and destroyed Hamas.

While ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ is still being widely shared on Instagram, users who posted ‘Where were your eyes on October 7?’ AI-image assert that their story has abruptly vanished, including from archives, suggesting that the social media platform may have removed the picture. In our search, we couldn’t find ‘Where were your eyes on October 7?’ posts while ‘All Eyes On Rafah’ Instagram stories are visible.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

SC refuses interim bail to AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra for campaigning in Punjab, was arrested by ED in bank loan fraud

ANI -

NCPCR and UP Police rescue 57 children employed illegally as blonded labourers in Ghaziabad slaughterhouse owned by Yasin Qureshi

OpIndia Staff -

Congress now has a problem with PM Modi’s ‘Maun Vrat’: Party delegation urges the EC to intervene, claiming it is a direct violation of...

OpIndia Staff -

RBI bans Edelweiss from acquiring assets, SEBI fines AGI Greenpac, after OpIndia report on how they along with Ernst & Young manipulated insolvency process...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi LG suspends AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD RN Das over medical kit procurement scam during COVID-19 pandemic

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Mohd Fardeen, who had attacked a Hindu girl for refusing to withdraw molestation case, gets bail; threatens to kill her and her family

OpIndia Staff -

From smoking on the flight to fighting with cops: Who is Balwant “Bobby” Kataria, the ‘influencer’ who has been arrested by NIA for human...

Rukma Rathore -

Kerala: Young actress files rape case against Malayalam film director Omar Lulu, he calls it ‘attempt to extort money’

OpIndia Staff -

Schools continue in Bihar amid intense heatwave: Sheikhpura and Begusarai administration face public ire after 60 students collapse

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: 13 teachers punished with salary cut over ‘bed performance’, know the issue behind the viral letter of Education Dept

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com