The New York State Police have increased the deployment of forces and ramped up security for one of the major clashes in the ongoing T20 World Cup, amidst terror threats of an attack during the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday (9th June). The state authorities have also issued a traffic advisory as several roads leading to the match venue have been closed for security reasons.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said that New York State Police have been directed to increase enforcement presence and security for the tournament.

Additionally, the New York Police Department (NYPD) released a bulletin emphasising that the tournament and its related events in New York City could be viewed by extremists as an opportunity for violence.

The bulletin said, “Recent pro-ISIS propaganda which specifically referenced the upcoming India-Pakistan match at this major event … raises concerns and reinforces the need for heightened vigilance” among security partners.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said that the World Cup received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April as well as more specific threats related to the India versus Pakistan match.

Last month, on 5th May, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that West Indies had received a terror threat to the T20 World Cup tournament from North Pakistan. As per reports, ISIS’s Pakistan branch, the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) had sent a terror threat to CWI where it tried to incite violence against the sporting event. The IS-K terror module is also active in Afghanistan.

It was also earlier reported on 30th May this year that ISIS-K had threatened to launch a “Lone Wolf” attack during the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match. Lone Wolf “is a particular kind of mass murder, committed in a public setting by an individual who plans and commits the act on their own.”

The much-awaited India and Pakistan match will commence at 10:30 a.m. (8 PM IST) on Sunday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Eisenhower Park, marking the biggest match of the ICC Cricket T20 Men’s World Cup in the US. Cricket World Cup matches between India and Pakistan rank among the most-watched sporting events globally. The two teams last faced off in 2022. While India is coming with a win, Pakistan had an upsetting loss at the hands of the USA. Overall in a head-to-head contest, India has secured eight victories against their arch-rivals while suffering three losses. In their most recent encounters, the two teams have each won two of their four matches in Asia Cups and T20 World Cups.

(State authorities in New York City release traffic advisory as several roads leading to India vs Pakistan T20 clash venue have been closed, Image Source – New York Post)

The cricket stadium, located near the Hempstead Turnpike, will cause significant traffic disruptions throughout the day due to the closure of several nearby roadways for the event. The Nassau County police have issued a traffic advisory and warned residents of several road closures taking place during the tournament.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the 11-week World Cup competition will be held at venues in several countries, with eight matches set to take place at the 34,000-seat Long Island Stadium.