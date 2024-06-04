After former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the numbers of many Electronic Voting Machines in his constituency, Rajnandgaon, have changed, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state clarified in a series of posts on ‘X’ that the “mismatch” in EVMs number shared with Baghel is not based on facts.

“The alleged mismatch in EVMs number shared with the INC candidate of Rajnandgaon PC is not based on facts. The EVMs used during polls are exactly according to the list of machines shared by Returning Officer after randomization with contesting candidates,” CEO Chhattisgarh said in a post on ‘X’.

The alleged mismatch in EVMs number shared with the INC candidate of Rajnandgaon PC, is not based on facts.



The EVMs used during polls are exactly according to the list of machines shared by Returning Officer after randomization with contesting candidates. @ECISVEEP

1/4 https://t.co/4DWpHRcUOE pic.twitter.com/vE5HJkPAaj — Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh (@CEOChhattisgarh) June 3, 2024

The list of machines changed due to some mechanical/technical faults during the poll and mock poll has also been shared with the candidates, the CEO said. Moreover, the polling agents have put signatures on the paper seals used to seal the EVMs before the start of polls, he added.

“During scrutiny the very next day of poll in the presence of independent Observers, no such issue was raised by any of the contesting candidates. All paper seals can be verified with its number mentioned in form 17(C) at the time of actual counting,” the CEO said in another post.

“The unique number of Ballot, Control units and VVPATs can also be verified with lists shared before and after poll with the candidates. So allegation of the alleged change in EVMs after poll is baseless,” it added.

Bhupesh Baghel said that according to the information given in Form 17C after the voting in his constituency Rajnandgaon, the numbers of many machines have changed.

चुनाव आयोग ने चुनाव में प्रयुक्त होने वाली मशीनों के नंबर दिए थे। इसमें बैलेट यूनिट, कंट्रोल यूनिट और वीवीपैट शामिल है।



मेरे चुनाव क्षेत्र राजनादगांव मतदान के बाद फ़ॉर्म 17सी में जो जानकारी दी गई है‌ उसके अनुसार बहुत सी मशीनों के नंबर बदल गए हैं। जिन बूथों पर नंबर बदले हैं उससे… pic.twitter.com/HREvbld7By — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 3, 2024

“The Election Commission had given the numbers of the machines used in the elections. This includes the ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT. According to the information given in Form 17C after the voting in my constituency Rajnandgaon, the numbers of many machines have changed. The booths where the numbers have been changed affect thousands of votes,” Baghel said in a post on ‘X’.

Demanding answers from the Election Commision, Baghel claimed that he has got similar complaints from other Lok Sabha constituencies as well.

“We are complaining to the State Election Officer. @ECISVEEP should answer under what circumstances the machines were changed and who will be responsible for any impact on the election result. The list of changed numbers is very long but a short list is enclosed for your perusal,” Baghel added.

Notably, the opposition, including Congress, has been trying to cast aspersions on the Indian electoral process ever since they realised that they are losing badly once again. Doubting EVMs has been a favourite pass time of Congress to cover up their own failures in every election.

Given the vast set of checks and balances built into the system, as highlighted by the Election Commission in its response to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, you can safely conclude that elections using EVMs cannot be rigged in India. It is just propaganda to create doubts in the minds of external/global agencies on the authenticity of elections.

Congress keeps saying that PM Modi is undermining constitutional bodies, while constantly trying to undermine Election Commission of India with these baseless lies about EVMs.

(With inputs from ANI)