Addressing BJP Karyakartas at Party Headquarters in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that on this auspicious day (Bada Mangal/Tuesday), it is confirmed that NDA is forming the government for the 3rd term. PM Modi said that he is very grateful to the people noting that the countrymen have expressed full faith in the BJP and the NDA. While the opposition bloc has tried to project the fractured mandate as their moral victory, PM Modi highlighted that the BJP alone has won more seats than the I.N.D.I. alliance put together. He asserted that today’s mandate is the biggest victory of democracy in the world.

PM Modi began his address with chants of “Jai Jagannath”. Highlighting BJP’s historic victory in Odisha, PM Modi said, “The BJP is going to form a government in Odisha, and even in the Lok Sabha election, Odisha performed beautifully. This will be the first time that the land of Lord Jagannath will have a BJP Chief Minister.”

It is pertinent to note that the BJP has swept the Odisha Assembly elections, winning 63 seats and leading 15 others in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. Similarly, the BJP has won 9 Lok Sabha seats in the state while it is leading on 10 others.

PM Modi emphasised that it was an emotional moment for him as this was the first poll after his mother’s demise. He stated that this was his first poll since his mother’s death. This is an emotional moment for me but the mothers across the nation blessed me, the Prime Minister added.

During his address, PM Modi lauded the Election Commission of India for ensuring transparency in the polls. He said, “They carried out such a huge election with so much efficiency in this scorching heat. Our security forces have also effectively carried out their work. Every Indian is proud of the credibility of India’s election process and system.”

PM Modi mentioned that today NDA won on the auspicious day of Bada Mandal. He further stated, “I want to tell the people and opinion-makers that India’s vibrant democracy is a matter of pride. Today is Bada Mangal and on this auspicious day, NDA is set to form the government for the third consecutive time.”

PM Modi highlighted the historic feat noting that this is for the first time since 1962 that a government has returned to power for the third consecutive time.

(Video Courtesy – Narendra Modi Youtube Channel)

PM Modi said, “This is the first time after 1962 that a government after completing two terms has returned to power for the third consecutive time. The NDA has also swept the states – Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh – where Assembly elections were held. The Congress has been wiped out in these states. The BJP for the first time will form the government in Odisha. It has also performed exceptionally in Lok Sabha polls in Odisha.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " After 1962, for the first time, a govt has comeback to power for the third time after being in power twice back to back…in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, Congress has been wiped out…BJP is going to… pic.twitter.com/AzAFL7M3O5 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

PM Modi asserted, “I assure the people of the four states that went to assembly polls that the Centre will not leave any stone unturned for their development… Under Nitish babu, the NDA fared well in Bihar.”

Further, he lauded the leadership of his key NDA allies adding that the alliance has done stellar performance in Andra Pradesh and Bihar under the leadership of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar respectively.

“BJP won a seat in Kerala as well, our party workers in Kerala have made a lot of sacrifices,” the PM added.

PM Modi asserted that the record voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir has shown the mirror to the anti-India elements who defame the country in the world. He said, “In this election, the voters of Jammu and Kashmir have shown unprecedented enthusiasm by voting in record numbers. They have shown the mirror to anti-India elements who defame the country in the world. I bow before the people of the country on this victory.”

Furthermore, PM Modi reassured that the action against corruption will continue and assured that major decisions in the third term is the ‘Modi ki Guarantee’. He said, “We (NDA) will not stop until poverty is eliminated in the country. We will not stop until our defence sector is self-reliant. To make India the world’s third-biggest economy, the NDA government will leave no stone unturned. We must hit hard on corruption if we want to move ahead. But the reality is that fighting against corruption is becoming difficult with time,” but he added that the action against corruption will continue.

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Modi says, "Our Constitution is our guiding light. This year will mark 70 years of our Constitution. We will work with all states and work hard towards becoming 'viksit Bharat'…" pic.twitter.com/DBUy63H4bt — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

PM Modi said, “Our Constitution is our guiding light. This year will mark 70 years of our Constitution. We will work with all states and work hard towards becoming ‘viksit Bharat’.”