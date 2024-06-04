On 3rd June, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh alleged in a post on X that West Bengal Police had arrested two counting agents, Prem Kumar Bansfore and Santanu Ganguly. He added that the arrest was made on “flimsy grounds” and the reason behind the arrest was allegedly to stop them from reaching the counting centre.

While targetting West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he said that her government and police have no respect for the SC community as Bansfore belongs to the same. He requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate the arrest and take necessary action against the police.

As I had apprehended, on the instructions of the @AITCofficial leadership, @WBPolice is working nakedly. Gayespur Out Post has arrested our two counting agents namely Prem Kumar Bansfore and Santanu Ganguly on flimsy grounds only to stop them from reaching the counting centre.… — Arjun Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ArjunsinghWB) June 2, 2024

In the post, he said, “As I had apprehended, on the instructions of the Trinamool Congress leadership, West Bengal police is working nakedly. Gayespur Out Post has arrested our two counting agents namely Prem Kumar Bansfore and Santanu Ganguly on flimsy grounds only to stop them from reaching the counting centre. Prem Kumar Bansfore belongs to the SC community but Mamata Banerjee govt and her Police have no respect for this community as we are witnessing in Sandeshkhali each day. I request ECI to inquire into the arrest of our counting agents and take the necessary action against the police officials working as a stooge of the TMC.”

Reacting to his post, BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said, “Mamata Banerjee has reduced West Bengal to a police state. Widespread reports of intimidation and unlawful arrest of BJP’s counting agents coming from across Bengal. But TMC won’t be able to stop us. People of Bengal are with the BJP.”

Mamata Banerjee has reduced West Bengal to a police state. Widespread reports of intimidation and unlawful arrest of BJP’s counting agents coming from across Bengal. But TMC won’t be able to stop us. People of Bengal are with the BJP. https://t.co/WT1PnIHpEu — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) June 3, 2024

In another post, he alleged that the Commissioner of Barrackpore Police hatched a conspiracy and instructed the policemen to obstruct and harass the counting agents of BJP Bengal on the way to the counting centres in the name of Naka Checking. He urged ECI to take action in the matter.

As I disclosed earlier about the instructions by @MamataOfficial to the DG of @WBPolice to manipulate the counting process, now

reliable sources have informed me that the Commissioner of @bkpcitypolice has hatched a conspiracy and instructed the policemen to obstruct and harass… — Arjun Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ArjunsinghWB) June 2, 2024

Earlier on 2nd June, Arjun Singh had alleged that he got information from reliable sources that CM Banerjee had instructed the DG of WB police to use its police personnel and influence the counting process in favour of TMC. He had urged ECI in a letter to ensure that the WB police personnel were not allowed in the counting premises.

He wrote, “From reliable sources, it has come to our knowledge that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed the DG of WB Police to use its police personnel and influence the counting process in favour of TMC in 15- Barrackpore PC and 14- Bangaon PC. I request the ECI to ensure that the personnel of WB Police are not allowed in the counting premises to foil such a conspiracy and the huge deployment of the Central Police Force is done in the counting premises and outside the counting centres.”

From reliable sources, it has come to our knowledge that the Chief Minister @MamataOfficial has instructed the DG of @WBPolice to use its police personnel and influence the counting process in favour of @AITCofficial in 15- Barrackpore PC and 14- Bangaon PC.

I request the… pic.twitter.com/8hwXjnxoke — Arjun Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ArjunsinghWB) June 2, 2024

Notably, for the first time, the Election Commission of India (ECI) deployed central forces in West Bengal after the polling was done amidst intel of possible violence at several locations during counting. According to reports, 40000 personnel will remain in the TMC-ruled State until 19th June 2024, i.e. two weeks after the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results.