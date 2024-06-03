Monday, June 3, 2024
Updated:

Bangladeshi smugglers brutally attack BSF jawan who tried to stop them from illegally entering India

OpIndia Staff
Representative image via PTI
On Sunday (2nd June), infiltrators from Bangladesh attempted to kidnap a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan after he tried to stop them from illegally entering India. The incident took place at the Indo-Bangladesh fence gate No.196 at Kalamchera in Tripura.

As per reports, the accused crossed the international border to smuggle sugar. When they were confronted by BSF constable Bhole, the infiltrators snatched his weapon and radio set.

They also abused him verbally and made vulgar gestures towards him. The infiltrators then assaulted the BSF jawan with iron rods and bamboo sticks before trying to abduct him to Bangladesh.

While speaking about the matter, a BSF official informed, “Constable Bhole managed to escape however he was assaulted with bamboo sticks and iron rod due to which he sustained grievous injuries.”

Following the incident, a commandant-level meeting was held by the BSF with the Border Guards Bangladesh(BGB). The weapon of the injured BSF jawan and his radio set were returned by the BGB during the said meeting.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

