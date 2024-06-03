On Sunday (2nd June), infiltrators from Bangladesh attempted to kidnap a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan after he tried to stop them from illegally entering India. The incident took place at the Indo-Bangladesh fence gate No.196 at Kalamchera in Tripura.

As per reports, the accused crossed the international border to smuggle sugar. When they were confronted by BSF constable Bhole, the infiltrators snatched his weapon and radio set.

They also abused him verbally and made vulgar gestures towards him. The infiltrators then assaulted the BSF jawan with iron rods and bamboo sticks before trying to abduct him to Bangladesh.

On 2 June, BSF Constable Bhole was performing outpost duty at the India-Bangladesh Border and was tasked with operating the fence gate. At about 1330 hrs, a large group of Bangladeshi miscreants crossed over the International Border illegally and gathered near the fencing gate… — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

While speaking about the matter, a BSF official informed, “Constable Bhole managed to escape however he was assaulted with bamboo sticks and iron rod due to which he sustained grievous injuries.”

Following the incident, a commandant-level meeting was held by the BSF with the Border Guards Bangladesh(BGB). The weapon of the injured BSF jawan and his radio set were returned by the BGB during the said meeting.