On Thursday (6th June), the Calcutta High Court rapped the Mamata Banerjee-led- Trinamool Congress government over post-poll violence in West Bengal.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) into the matter, a 2-Judge Bench of Justices Kausik Chanda and Apurba Sinha Ray said that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) might be retained in the State for the next 5 years if the government fails to control violence.

“We want to ensure security of the people of the state at any cost,” the court noted. Justice Koushik Chanda pointed out, “Every day, we are watching in the media about post-poll violence. What happened after the last Assembly election, the same thing is happening this time also.”

[Lok Sabha Elections] Calcutta High Court Cautions State Over Instances Of Post-Poll Violence, Directs Complaints To Be Submitted To DGP Through E-Mail | ⁦@Srinjoy77⁩#LokSabhaElections2024https://t.co/8ltQz6Dxdo — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 7, 2024

“You (State) should be ashamed. If the state fails to control this violence, we have to make a decision that in the next five years, the Central forces will stay in this state,” he cautioned.

In its 5-page judgment [pdf], the Calcutta High Court said, “Instances of post-poll violence are not unprecedented in this State. After the last Bidhan Sabha election, the entire nation witnessed unprecedented post-poll violence within the State.“

Registration of complaints through emails

The court ruled that those aggrieved by post-poll violence can not only lodge their complaints at the nearest police station but almost submit them to the Director General and Inspector General of Police in West Bengal via the emails – [email protected] and [email protected]

Thereafter, the complaints need to be published immediately on the relevant website of the West Bengal Police and brought in public domain.

“In the event, the complaints disclose any cognizable offence, the Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal shall immediately direct the concerned police station to register an FIR under the relevant provisions of law. Immediately after registration of such FIRs, the local police station shall take immediate steps against the miscreants in accordance with law,” the Calcutta High Court ordered.

Prevent loss of life and property: Calcutta HC

Justices Kausik Chanda and Apurba Sinha Ray also stated that the Director General and Inspector General of Police would monitor the process and submit a report within 10 days on the number of complaints received by the police, registration of FIRs and subsequent action.

They also directed the CAPF and the West Bengal police to cooperate and act immediately on the complaints received to prevent loss of lives and property.

“We also caution that if the State machinery fail to protect the lives and property of the citizens, appropriate orders will be passed on the next date of hearing,” the Calcutta High Court further directed.