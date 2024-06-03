On 2nd June, 59-years-old Mohammed Ali Khan alias Munna alias Manojkumar Bhavarlal Gupta, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blast Case, was killed by a group of five undertrials at Kolhapur Central Prison in Kalamba, district Kohlapur, Maharashtra. Reportedly, the incident took place at around 6:30 AM when attendence of jail inmates was being recorded.

A convict in the March 1993 Mumbai blasts case was allegedly lynched by five undertrial inmates inside the Kolhapur Central Jail, the police said on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tvI0V5ayeO — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2024

The inmates were in the open area near the water tank at circle number 2 when a quarrel might have broken over the use of bathroom between Mohammad Ali Khan and the five inmates who have been identified as Deepak Netaji Khot, Saurabh Vikas Siddha, Pratik alias Pilya Suresh Patil, Sandip alias Bablu Shankar Chavan and Ruturaj Inamdar.

During the altercation, the deceased was hit on the head with a manhole cover repeatedly. He sucummbed to the injuries. As per Kohlapur SP Mahendra Pandit, the five undertrials are facing charges under sections of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act or MCOCA. Though the accused do not belong to same gang, it is being investigated why they all attacked the deceased together. About Mohammed Ali Khan, he said, “The deceased was short-tempered and had a tiff with the accused over trivial issues. Being a senior, he used to give instructions to the undertrials and if disobeyed would abuse them. I have personally visited the jail and enquired with the accused about the fight which led to Munna’s death.”

An FIR has been registered against them at the Juna Rajwada Police Station. Police inspector Sanjivkumar Zade said the accused have been booked under Sections 302 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He said, “When the five accused attacked the deceased, jail personnel tried to stop them. But the assailants manhandled the jail staffers and committed the murder. The exact cause behind the murder is not confirmed yet. We have not got custody of the five accused yet. As per legal procedure, we will be filing an application before the court to seek their custody from jail.”

Mohammed Ali Khan was serving life imprisonment for his role in 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts case. On 12th March 1993, serial bomb blasts took place in Mumbai leading to death of 257. Over 1,000 were reported injured.

and further investigation in the matter is underway.