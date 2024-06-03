The same lobby that peddled the Islamophobia narrative for several years, had created and amplified the caste narrative in the last three years. Additionally, several prominent academicians, researchers, and educational institutions were involved in this drive, as reported by Times Now citing a dossier that exposes ‘foreign meddling’ in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Notably, Times Now on Monday (3rd June) reported that it has accessed a secret dossier exposing foreign meddling days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned about foreign interference in Indian elections. The development comes a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Times Now report, the dossier is an open-source intelligence that has been compiled from various trends, especially over the last three years. The dossier accessed by Times Now highlights how certain narratives were created and amplified not just in the social media space, but also in academia, through political parties. It also highlights the funding for the same.

As per the dossier, the caste narrative pushed by the ‘opposition’ is also part of the propaganda. The open-source intelligence points to how the caste narrative was suddenly amplified in 2021. The dossier asserts that it was created in academia and several research papers were also commissioned for the same.

The dossier notes that several prominent academics, researchers, and educational institutions were also involved in this exercise. It also points out that the entire caste narrative was then picked up and propagated among the political circles.

The dossier further stated, “There is a very direct link to funding also that has been highlighted in the document, how there is an entire web where the same people who initially tried to propagate the ‘Islamophobia’ narrative within India between 2013 and 2021. From 2021 to 2024, the new thread that was picked up on was that of caste, why India needs caste census, and how certain castes are disadvantaged.”

A day earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal lambasted the opposition I.N.D.I. Alliance for undermining the integrity of the electoral process. On Sunday, June 2, Goyal said, “The toolkit has come out with Delhi resolution on 28 May, they tend to undermine the electoral process, they mistrust our regulators and create unrest among civil society, Rahul Gandhi passed very uncharitable comments on media regarding Exit polls, we condemn this attack by Gandhi on media. He is trying to put pressure on the media with such comments.”

It is pertinent to note that on multiple occasions, PM Modi has warned about foreign interference in Indian elections. In an interview with IANS, he noted that it was a serious matter of investigation.

Responding to the issue of Foreign interference, PM Modi said, “I am not aware why certain people are liked by those who harbour animosity towards us. Why does support emerge from there (Pakistan) for a few individuals? This is a matter that requires thorough investigation.”

Furthermore, in an interview with Hindi broadcaster Times Now Navbharat, PM Modi acknowledged that there are active attempts to interfere with India’s elections from abroad. Regarding this, PM Modi had said, “Many in the world are trying to influence the election, which they shouldn’t be doing… They are not merely making comments or remarks, but trying to influence the election.”

However, PM Modi asserted, “They won’t have the guts to say anything after 4 June. They would witness the power of India, its democracy, and its voters on 4 June.”