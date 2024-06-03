Monday, June 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDossier on Poll meddling: Documents reveal foreign funding and how the same lobby worked...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Dossier on Poll meddling: Documents reveal foreign funding and how the same lobby worked on amplifying caste narrative since 2021 – Report

PM Modi asserted, “They won’t have the guts to say anything after 4 June. They would witness the power of India, its democracy, and its voters on 4 June.” 

OpIndia Staff
After Islamophobia narrative, documents reveal funding and how the same lobby worked on amplifying the caste narrative since 2021: Report
After Islamophobia narrative, documents reveal funding and how the same lobby worked on amplifying the caste narrative since 2021: Report (Image Source - Bing AI generated Image and OpIndia archive)
6

The same lobby that peddled the Islamophobia narrative for several years, had created and amplified the caste narrative in the last three years. Additionally, several prominent academicians, researchers, and educational institutions were involved in this drive, as reported by Times Now citing a dossier that exposes ‘foreign meddling’ in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Notably, Times Now on Monday (3rd June) reported that it has accessed a secret dossier exposing foreign meddling days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned about foreign interference in Indian elections. The development comes a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.  

According to the Times Now report, the dossier is an open-source intelligence that has been compiled from various trends, especially over the last three years. The dossier accessed by Times Now highlights how certain narratives were created and amplified not just in the social media space, but also in academia, through political parties. It also highlights the funding for the same.  

As per the dossier, the caste narrative pushed by the ‘opposition’ is also part of the propaganda. The open-source intelligence points to how the caste narrative was suddenly amplified in 2021. The dossier asserts that it was created in academia and several research papers were also commissioned for the same. 

The dossier notes that several prominent academics, researchers, and educational institutions were also involved in this exercise. It also points out that the entire caste narrative was then picked up and propagated among the political circles. 

The dossier further stated, “There is a very direct link to funding also that has been highlighted in the document, how there is an entire web where the same people who initially tried to propagate the ‘Islamophobia’ narrative within India between 2013 and 2021. From 2021 to 2024, the new thread that was picked up on was that of caste, why India needs caste census, and how certain castes are disadvantaged.” 

A day earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal lambasted the opposition I.N.D.I. Alliance for undermining the integrity of the electoral process. On Sunday, June 2, Goyal said, “The toolkit has come out with Delhi resolution on 28 May, they tend to undermine the electoral process, they mistrust our regulators and create unrest among civil society, Rahul Gandhi passed very uncharitable comments on media regarding Exit polls, we condemn this attack by Gandhi on media. He is trying to put pressure on the media with such comments.” 

It is pertinent to note that on multiple occasions, PM Modi has warned about foreign interference in Indian elections. In an interview with IANS, he noted that it was a serious matter of investigation.  

Responding to the issue of Foreign interference, PM Modi said, “I am not aware why certain people are liked by those who harbour animosity towards us. Why does support emerge from there (Pakistan) for a few individuals? This is a matter that requires thorough investigation.”

Furthermore, in an interview with Hindi broadcaster Times Now Navbharat, PM Modi acknowledged that there are active attempts to interfere with India’s elections from abroad. Regarding this, PM Modi had said, “Many in the world are trying to influence the election, which they shouldn’t be doing… They are not merely making comments or remarks, but trying to influence the election.”

However, PM Modi asserted, “They won’t have the guts to say anything after 4 June. They would witness the power of India, its democracy, and its voters on 4 June.” 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pro Congress ‘journalist’, who attended madrassa to learn secularism, now uses his dead father for anti-Modi propaganda

Dibakar Dutta -

Return of Ajmer blackmail scandal: Irfan and Arbaaz held for gang-raping schoolgirl after befriending her on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -

‘Total proceeds of crime over 1100 crores, Kavitha involved in 292 crores’: ED’s supplementary charge sheet on Excise Policy Case

ANI -

Another Indian student goes missing in USA, mysterious incidents around Indian students continue in America

OpIndia Staff -

Financial Times changes tune after Exit Polls show massive NDA victory: After promoting opposition leaders, now showers praise on India and PM Modi- Read...

Paurush Gupta -

ECI rejects Jairam Ramesh’s request seeking 1 week time, asks him to respond by evening over his claim of ‘Amit Shah has called 150...

OpIndia Staff -

Pema Khandu wins another massive victory in Arunachal Pradesh: Here is how he has been working every day, walking every mile for it

Shraddha Pandey -

Election Commission learns from TMC’s orgy of violence in West Bengal, to retain 40000 personnel in the State post-elections: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

Even as DK Shivakumar backtracks on claims of black magic rituals against the Karnataka govt, he refers to Lord Shiva’s Rajarajeswara Temple as Devi...

OpIndia Staff -

China arm-twisting bankrupt Pakistan to accept its humiliating demands, even tells Pakistani Military to launch operations against its own citizens in Balochistan

Paurush Gupta -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com