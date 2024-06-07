Friday, June 7, 2024
‘There is need to fight communalism in Muslim society’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma warns about future crisis of Assam

"But today the Congress won in a Hindu constituency but did the BJP win in a Muslim constituency?" Himanta Biswa Sarma asked.

OpIndia Staff
Himanta Biswa Sarma, image via PTI
12

On Thursday (6th June), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out that the Lok Sabha election results in Assam proved that Hindus are not communal in nature. He, however, warned about the need to fight communalism within the Muslim community.

While speaking to the media, he remarked, “Irrespective of the challenges of the nation, caste and people, Assam will be washed and taken away. So I think this election also reminds me once again of the future crisis in Assam.”

“Somewhere for example, in Guwahati, a Hindu seat, the people voted for both the BJP and the Congress. Jorhat has proved that Assamese people are not communal. It is true that they did not vote for the BJP but for Congress. This is the proof that Hindus are not communal,” the Assam CM emphasised.

It must be mentioned that the son of former Assam CM, Gaurav Gogoi, won from the Jorhat constituency by a whopping 1.44 lakh votes.

Himanta Biswa Sarma added, “What did the results of Jorhat prove? That Hindus do not practice communalism. But today the Congress won in a Hindu constituency but did the BJP win in a Muslim constituency?”

“There is (however) a need to fight communalism in the Muslim society,” he concluded.

