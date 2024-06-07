Friday, June 7, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir: A Kashmiri Pandit family that returned to the valley attacked by Muslim neighbours, stopped from constructing a house

Muslims in the Anantnag districts are reportedly obstructing a Kashmiri Hindu family that returned to the valley decades after their exodus in the 1990s from building a house on their land.

OpIndia Staff
Image from OpIndia Hindi
History is repeating itself as a Kashmiri Hindu family has once again been targeted by the radical Muslims in the valley. The family was trying to return to their roots and settle in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir when they were attacked by their neighbours. The former was building a house but it didn’t go down well with the locals who prevented them from doing further construction and even destroyed their belongings. They also threatened the Kashmiri Pandits to leave from there.

According to a Navbharat Times report, a Kashmiri Pandit named Sanjay Wali in the Verinag area of ​​Anantnag had mustered up the courage to rebuild his house after the 1990 anti-Hindu massacre there. He returned to his hometown, leaving the brutal past behind and started the construction on his land. Notably, just like the rest of Kashmir, this neighbourhood is also surrounded by Muslim households.

He complained that the Muslims are creating problems for him as he tries to build a house for his family. They are mentally harassing him. His family is also being subjected to abuse as his neighbours are not happy with his decision to settle among them. He highlighted that his family was assaulted after the Lok Sabha election result was declared on 4th June. Some people arrived there and misbehaved with his family as well as thrashed them. All the material he brought to build his house was thrown away and taken by other individuals.

Sanjay Wali was threatened to depart from the area and not erect a house there. The footage of the incident has been going viral on social media in which some people including are seen fighting with another female. The Kashmiri Pandit family is now scared for their safety. He is afraid that something similar to the 1990 violence might occur to him. Concerns have been raised about the security arrangements as the occurrence transpired within 24 hours of the election results.

Claims of land dispute on social media

Many social media posts have used the name Sunil Wali instead of Sanjay Wali and claimed to settle the issue. Ravinder Pandita of an organization named “Sharda Committee” working in the valley has given an update on the matter and informed, “We the Verinag Committee promptly intervened in the matter and talked to the district administration about the conflict that happened with the Pandit family at Verinag. The administration assured us there was nothing to worry about, and the culprits involved had been booked under the law.”

He further alleged that Sanjay/Sunil Wali’s family had cleared up the issue with the attackers and both parties have come to an understanding to prevent future conflict. However, the administration has not offered any statement on the instance.

On 4th June, Mian Altaf Ahmed became victorious in the Anantnag area where Sanjay Wali’s family was targeted. He is a National Conference candidate who triumphed over Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti.

It is important to remember that Kashmiri Pandits were massacred in the Kashmir Valley in 1990 when Pakistan-backed terrorism was at its peak in the region. They were driven out of their houses and lands. Their properties were occupied. The jihadi slogan “Raliv, Tsaliv ya Galiv” (convert, flee or die) echoed in every nook and corner of Kashmir. A large number of Kashmiri Pandits were killed and their women were raped by Islamists as the helpless Hindus were forced to flee Kashmir. Kashmiri Pandits since then have been forced to relocate to different parts of India and the world.

