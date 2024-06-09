An uproar erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district over objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the BJP. Around a dozen people have suffered injuries after a dispute broke out between the Muslim and the Dalit communities in the district. Among the injured, six persons are in serious condition and are receiving treatment in the hospital. In the wake of the conflict and tensions, forces have been deployed in the village. So far, the police have filed FIRs against both sides. They have arrested a total of six accused.

The incident occurred on 7th June 2024 in the Shahganj police station area of Jaunpur district. On Saturday (8th June), Vipin Kannaujiya, a resident of Bhadi village, lodged a complaint with the police. According to Vipin, at around 9:15 pm on 7th June, he was walking outside after having dinner. Just then, Shahbaz and Karim who are residents of Bhavi Chhidwa village reached there. Looking at Vipin, both of them started abusing him and said, “B****wa** keep chanting BJP-BJP. Modi-Yogi Kya ukhaad lenge? BJP ki M** k* B****.” After hurling abuses they launched an attack on Vipin.

Iron rods and sticks were used in the attack. Due to a head injury, Vipin began to lose consciousness. Seeing his relative being assaulted, Aman raised an alarm. At that moment, Mobin, Jameel, Sagir, Farukh, and Afsar, also joined the attackers. They also launched an attack on the family members of the victim who were sleeping. During the attack, they also hurled casteist slurs and abuses at the victims. Vinod, Santosh, Pawan, Suraj, Bhola, and Manju Devi sustained serious injuries during the assault.

During this time, swords were also seen in the hands of Shahbaz, Mobin, and Karim. They said, “S**e dhobi, mad****od, have you people developed so much courage? Now if you do BJP-BJP, we will kill and bury you. Modi and Yogi will not come to save you.”

The victim has demanded strict action from the police. The police have filed an FIR in this case under IPC sections 147, 148, 323, 307, 504, 505 (2), 506, and 153-B, along with the SC/ST Act. Shahbaz, Karim, Mobin, Jameel, Sagir, Shakeel, Farukh, and Afsar have been named. OpIndia has the complaint copy.

The Muslim side has also lodged an FIR

In this case, the police have also filed a cross FIR. About 4 hours after the FIR filed by the Dalit community, Shahbaz Khan also lodged a complaint at the police station. In the complaint, it was stated that after a verbal altercation, Vipin hit Shahbaz on the head with a stick. Later Shahbaz, Karim, Sagir, Mobin, Afsar, and Shabana arrived to save him, and then they were attacked by Vipin’s supporters. Vipin, Santosh, Rajesh, Vinod, Aman, Arvind, and Baburam have been named in the attack. All of them have been charged under IPC sections 147, 323, 308, 504, and 506.

They have been accused of threatening to kill and hurling abusive language at the Muslim youths. The Jaunpur police have so far arrested 6 accused. The arrested accused include Shahbaz, Mobin, Jameel, Shakil, Farukh, and Afsar. The investigation of the case and other necessary actions are underway. Police forces have been deployed in the village. Currently, the situation is said to be under control.