Monday, June 10, 2024
HomeNews Reports12 baj gaye hain, don't give an over to a Sikh at 12 o'clock:...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

12 baj gaye hain, don’t give an over to a Sikh at 12 o’clock: Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal insults Sikhs while talking during India-Pakistan World Cup match

Notably, Kamran Akmal is suspected to have fixed several cricket matches during his career. He used to drop simple catches for fun, much to the frustration of his own team's bowlers.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: ARY
3

On Sunday, June 9, India and Pakistan clashed once again in a World Cup contest. As is the usual norm, India defeated Pakistan, this time by 6 runs, thanks to brilliant bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh keeping his cool at the end. While most of the reactions from Pakistan after the defeat focused on their own team’s pathetic performance, former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal chose this moment to mock Sikhs instead.

On a show on ARY News, where Kamran Akmal was a guest, he took a jibe at Arshdeep Singh and said even though Arshdeep’s rhythm isn’t looking good but ’12 baj gaye hain’, another co-panelist joined in and said no Sikh should be allowed to bowl at 12 o’clock.

Notably, this ’12 baj gaye hain’ is an insult directed towards Sikh community in the illiterate part of the world. The implication of the insult is that Sikhs don’t behave normally when the clock strikes 12. It is a sort of discrimination against a religion, it is offensive to them, and mostly, it is downright hateful most of the time.

Arshdeep Singh, in his last over yesterday, gave away only 11 runs and picked the wicket of Imad Wasim, sealing victory for India. Maybe Kamran Akmal saw it coming so started badmouthing Arshdeep before he bowled that last over.

Notably, Kamran Akmal is suspected to have fixed several cricket matches during his career. He used to drop simple catches for fun, much to the frustration of his own team’s bowlers. His drops of Ross Taylor in 2011 Cricket World Cup got us one of the most exhilarating knocks in ODI World Cup history as Taylor capitalised on all the chances. And who can forget the Sydney Test of 2010 where Kamran Akmal missed more chances than the number of times Pakistan Army has engineered a coup in the country.

This mocking of Sikhs by Kamran Akmal and his fellow panelists once again highlights how minorities are seen and treated in Pakistan.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya sues alleged RSS member Santanu Sinha for making derogatory claims of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
The notice sent by advocate of Amit Malviya read, "That the nature of allegations is extremely offensive in as much as they falsely allege sexual misconduct purportedly committed by my client. The same is fatally injurious to the dignity and reputation of my client who, by his professional profile, is a public figure. Such malevolently malicious statements have been deliberately made to tarnish his reputation."
News Reports

Bihar: 2 grandsons of Lalu Yadav’s brother arrested for murder of police officer’s 17-year-old son in Patna

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the arrested accused are family members of Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Yadav.

‘Pretended to be dead’, ‘kept firing after bus fell in gorge to make sure nobody was alive’: Reasi terror attack eyewitnesses recount ordeal

‘Kangana refused to hand over her mobile phone’: How this lie was peddled by popular handles to shield Kulwinder Kaur

BJP workers in Karnataka stabbed, assaulted by mob of Muslims for celebrating PM Modi’s victory, one person critical: Exclusive FIR details

Modi Govt 3.0: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to PM Narendra Modi and his team of 71 Ministers, read the full list here

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com