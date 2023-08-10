Thursday, August 10, 2023
“It is time you start performing like Hardik Pandya,” former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal tells Faheem Ashraf

Ashraf played his last ODI in Birmingham against England in July 2021. He was dropped from the Pakistan cricket team due to poor performances

OpIndia Staff
(Left) Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal (Source: ESPN); (Right) Pakistan BowlingAllrounder Faheem Ashraf (Source: HT)
Former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal has advised Pakistani bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf to take tips from the latter’s Indian counterpart Hardik Pandya. This comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced squads for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as well as the three-game ODI series against Afghanistan, which includes Ashraf despite his recent unimpressive performances.

“The Indian white-ball team is never complete without Hardik Pandya. He is there every time an Indian team is announced in white-ball cricket. You look at his record, he has won matches for his team with both, bat and ball. It is time Faheem Ashraf also starts to perform like him,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Akmal added, “It has been so long now, he has to show some maturity. I want Faheem Ashraf to be a surety in Pakistan’s white-ball team whenever it’s announced yet. He has to develop himself as an all-rounder. He has to show that responsibility.”

A critical Akmal said that Ashraf should not let go to waste the support he has received with his inclusion in the squad and should do justice to the faith shown in him. Faheem Ashraf has turned out to be a surprise pick for both tournaments considering that his performance in the last ODI and T20I games has been disappointing for Pakistan.

Ashraf played his last ODI in Birmingham against England in July 2021. He was dropped from the Pakistan cricket team due to poor performances when he claimed merely four wickets in his last ten matches. Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq is reportedly of the view that Ashraf deserves another chance given his efforts on the field.

Meanwhile, on 8th August, Akmal was all praises for Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav who heroically scored 83 runs in 44 balls during the third T20 match against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

OpIndia Staff
