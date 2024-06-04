On Monday (3rd June), Karnataka Police arrested a Maulvi (cleric) in Chitradurga district on charges of repeatedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of curing the ‘possessed’ girl from evil spirits. According to reports, Maulvi had even brainwashed the victim’s brother into believing that she was possessed by evil spirits and that sexually assaulting her would cure it. The Police added that Maulvi and the brother of the minor victim committed the heinous crime every week for over six months. The Maulvi committed the crime at her house under the pretext of holding a special ritual to cure her of exorcism.

The Maulvi is from Uttar Pradesh and he was practicing at a local mosque in Chitradurga where the girl had been attending Quranic studies for three years. The crime took place under the jurisdiction of Chitradurga Women’s Police Station. Police have booked the Maulvi and the minor’s brother under the stringent Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the minor victim used to go to a masjid to read the Quran for three years. The accused Maulvi made her parents believe that the minor was possessed by evil spirits for which he needed to conduct a special ritual at her house.

Under the pretext of treating her from demonic possession, the accused Maulvi visited the minor’s house every week for six to seven months. During every visit, he used to take the victim and her brother inside a room and directed the parents to stay out of the room. As per reports, Maulvi brainwashed her brother into believing that sexually assaulting the ‘possessed’ girl would cure her. Reportedly, the Maulvi even filmed the act and then went on to rape the victim. According to the Police, the ordeal went on for six months.

The crime was exposed when the girl was hospitalised with stomach pain and she revealed the details to her mother. The survivor’s mother filed a complaint at the women’s police station. Later, the Police registered an FIR against the accused including the minor’s brother under the POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway.

Chitradurga SP Dharmender Kumar Meena said that both the cleric and the brother have been arrested and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Earlier this month, a similar case was reported from the Khutauna police station area of the ​​Madhubani district in Bihar. As per reports, Maulvi (cleric) Qari Shahnawaz regularly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Madhubani, Bihar. He used to make her swear on the Quran and warned that Allah would not forgive her if she told anyone.

The Maulvi repeatedly raped the minor girl for more than a year. He would force the girl to stay back after class, stuff cloth in her mouth to muffle her screams, and commit the heinous act. The Maulvi also threatened her with a knife to stop her from speaking to anybody and hence she suffered in silence out of fear. However, her family members grew suspicious after she became 7 months pregnant and the matter came to light.