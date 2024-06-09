Sunday, June 9, 2024
Jammu & Kashmir: Bus carrying Hindu pilgrims falls into a deep gorge in Reasi after terrorists fire on it, 10 killed and 33 injured

Reasi deputy commissioner Vishesh Mahajan said: “10 people died as a bus rolled down a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi.”

At least 10 people died after a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a deep gorge after terrorists fired on the vehicle. The incident took place in the Reasi district on Sunday, where the bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple came under heavy firing from terrorists.

The incident occurred in Teryath village in the Poni area, and the vehicle veered off course and fell into the gorge after the driver was hit in the attack. The bus was going from Shiv Khori to Katra. A rescue operation was promptly launched, with personnel from the police, army, and paramilitary forces rushing to the scene.

As per reports, terrorists fired at least 50 rounds on the bus before fell off the road.

Talking about the incident, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma said that the terrorists were waiting for the bus, and the driver lost balance after the attack which caused the vehicle to plunge into the gorge. She said, “Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. Due to the firing, the bus driver lost balance of the bus and it fell into gorge. 33 people were injured in the incident. Rescue operation has been completed. The identities of the passengers have not been confirmed yet, they are not locals. Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done.”

The SSP said that the victim pilgrims are not locals, and as per initial reports they could from Uttar Pradesh.

The DC of Reasi confirmed that 10 people have lost their lives in the attack and the resultant crash. Reasi deputy commissioner Vishesh Mahajan said: “10 people died as a bus rolled down a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi.”

The news of the terror attack came even as the ministers of the third Modi government were taking oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

