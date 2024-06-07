Friday, June 7, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Police arrest Chinese man travelling illegally in India, finds map of China in...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Police arrest Chinese man travelling illegally in India, finds map of China in his possession

The cops are now interrogating the Chinese man to determine the actual purpose of his visit to India.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar: Police arrest Chinese man travelling illegally in India, finds map of China in his possession
Accused Chinese man Li Jiaqi
23

On Thursday (6th June), the police apprehended a Chinese man, who was not travelling with valid documents, in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Li Jiaqi. He claimed to be a resident of Shandong province in China. The police recovered a mobile phone, a map of China and 3 small stone statues.

While speaking about the matter on Friday, SSP Rakesh Kumar informed, “The Chinese man was arrested for not carrying valid travel documents, including visa. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.”

The cops are now interrogating the Chinese man to determine the actual purpose of his visit to India. According to Muzaffarpur Now, the accused entered India without a valid visa and passport through the Nepal border.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

NEET UG controversy: What went wrong, why are students upset and why are authorities saying there was no paper leak

Shraddha Pandey -

In Maharashtra, Muslims mobilized specifically to defeat BJP, with AIMPLB, mosques leading the charge: Here’s how it all happened

Siddhi Somani -

Kangana Ranaut assault: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur’s brother brazens out assault of MP-elect, defends his sister saying the actor should have ‘controlled’ herself

OpIndia Staff -

‘Are EVMs alive or dead?’ PM Modi takes a swipe at opposition after 2024 Lok Sabha election results

OpIndia Staff -

‘Ali Baba and the forty thieves’: Emirati foreign minister calls Palestinian leadership “useless”, asks why the UAE should assist the authority without reforms

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Muslim man poses as Rana to trap a Hindu girl, forcefully converts her, feeds her beef during Nikah; presses her to abort baby

OpIndia Staff -

‘Every day, we are watching in the media about post-poll violence.’: Calcutta HC slams Mamata govt, warns about retaining CAPF for 5 years in...

OpIndia Staff -

Oracle engineer from India defeats Pakistan in T20 World Cup match: Who is Saurabh Netravalkar, and why are Pakistani fans so upset

Shraddha Pandey -

SGPC blames Kangana for ‘targeting Punjab’, Sikh organizations honor family of Kulwinder Kaur who assaulted Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport

OpIndia Staff -

Congress govt in Karnataka bans ‘Hamare Baarah’ movie on overpopulation after requests by ‘minority organisations’

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com