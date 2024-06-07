On Thursday (6th June), the police apprehended a Chinese man, who was not travelling with valid documents, in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.
As per reports, the accused was identified as Li Jiaqi. He claimed to be a resident of Shandong province in China. The police recovered a mobile phone, a map of China and 3 small stone statues.
While speaking about the matter on Friday, SSP Rakesh Kumar informed, “The Chinese man was arrested for not carrying valid travel documents, including visa. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.”
मुजफ्फरपुर के लक्ष्मी चौक से पकड़ा गया चाइनीज नागरिक, भेजा गया जेल@bihar_police @MuzaffarpurPol3 @IgTirhut #Chinese #Arrested #Muzaffarpur pic.twitter.com/USDBic54qo— Muzaffarpur Now (@muzaffarpurlive) June 6, 2024
The cops are now interrogating the Chinese man to determine the actual purpose of his visit to India. According to Muzaffarpur Now, the accused entered India without a valid visa and passport through the Nepal border.