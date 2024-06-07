On Thursday (6th June), the police apprehended a Chinese man, who was not travelling with valid documents, in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Li Jiaqi. He claimed to be a resident of Shandong province in China. The police recovered a mobile phone, a map of China and 3 small stone statues.

While speaking about the matter on Friday, SSP Rakesh Kumar informed, “The Chinese man was arrested for not carrying valid travel documents, including visa. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.”

The cops are now interrogating the Chinese man to determine the actual purpose of his visit to India. According to Muzaffarpur Now, the accused entered India without a valid visa and passport through the Nepal border.