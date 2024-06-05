A day after the announcement of Lok Sabha election results, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has officially passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance, making it official that he will be the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time. The resolution was passed unanimously on 5th June 2024 after NDA partners held a meeting at PM Modi’s official residence in New Delhi.

At the meeting, the BJP secured the support of 293 MPs, well ahead of the majority mark. While the pre-poll alliance has 292 MPs including BJP’s 240, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha with 1 MP joined the meeting and signed the letter confirming support to the BJP-led alliance. Leaders of TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, NCP, JD(S) and other NDA members attended the meeting. While it was reported that NCP’s Ajit Pawar skipped the meeting, party leader Praful Patel was there.

The resolution letter issued after the meeting lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the country in every field. It also highlighted that it is after six decades that the voters have elected a strong government with an absolute majority for the third consecutive time.

It read, “India’s 140 crore countrymen have seen the country developing in every field in the last 10 years due to the public welfare policies of the NDA government under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. After a very long gap, of almost 6 decades, the people of India have elected a strong leadership with an absolute majority for the third consecutive time.”

Electing Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance, it added, “We all are proud that NDA fought and won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly under the leadership of respected Shri Narendra Modi ji. We all unanimously choose respected NDA leader Shri Narendra Modi as our leader.”

It further stated, “The NDA government under the leadership of Shri Modi ji is committed to serve the poor, women, youth, farmers, and exploited, deprived, and oppressed citizens of India. The NDA government will continue to work towards improving the standard of living of the people of India by preserving the heritage of India and for the all-round development of the country.”

The meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, BJP leaders Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, BJP’s allies including Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel among others.

Discussions were held on the government formation by the NDA in the meeting. According to sources, PM Modi will likely take the oath for the third time on June 8. As per India Today citing sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants NDA to hurry the process of government formation and wants Narendra Modi to “act fast”.

“Jaldi kijiye (act fast),” he told PM during the NDA meeting. “There should not be any delay in forming the government. We should do it as soon as possible,” sources quoted Nitish Kumar as saying

Meanwhile, as per reports, after holding a meeting with the newly elected Member of Parliament of the NDA on 7th June, the NDA partners will meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Sources told ANI that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union HM Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda will together discuss the formation of the government with the allies.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, who accepted it and asked him to continue till the new government assumes office. The development came after the Union cabinet recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha. The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha was about to end on 16th June and following the recommendation of the Union cabinet, President Murmu officially dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha.