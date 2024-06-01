Saturday, June 1, 2024
Pakistan: Vietnamese ambassador’s wife goes missing in Islamabad

Islamabad police have initiated an investigation and have been scouring through CCTV footage from the city cameras to track the missing woman's movements. Officials mentioned that separate teams had been established for the investigation and operational divisions, with DIG and SSP Operations supervising the efforts.

Vietnamese ambassador wife missing Pakistan
Vietnamese ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong (Source: Associated Press Pakistan)
The wife of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong has reportedly gone missing in Islamabad.

Police officials stated that the ambassador reported that his wife left their residence at 11 am and did not return.

It was noted that there had been a dispute between the ambassador and his wife.

According to reports, investigations are ongoing to ascertain if the disappearance is connected to the incident.

Last week, a tragic event occurred in Islamabad’s diplomatic enclave when a foreign national woman was robbed by impostors dressed as police officers in the F-6 Supermarket.

Sources report that two men, pretending to be police officers, stopped the woman for a check and seized £500 along with other valuables.

Sources indicated that the fake police officers were not in uniform when they stopped the foreign national woman.

In a separate incident, a foreign woman was reportedly raped by a security guard assigned to protect her in Islamabad’s G-6/4 area.

