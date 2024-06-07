President Droupadi Murmu today invited Narendra Modi to form the next government and appointed him to the office of Prime Minister of India after the National Democratic Alliance leaders elected him as the leader of the parliamentary party of the alliance and informed the president about the same. The third Modi govt will be sworn in on Sunday evening, at around 6 pm.

After the NDA meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and officially staked claim to form the government as leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). PM Modi has told the president evening of 9th June will be comfortable for the new government to take oath.

PM Modi will lead the third successive NDA government as Prime Minister.

PM Modi was elected as leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party earlier today at a meeting of the constituents of the ruling alliance. After this the alliance leaders informed the president about the same. After that President Murmu invited PM Modi and gave him a letter appointing him as the PM-designate. The president also asked the list of ministers of the new ministers, and asked when the new Modi would like to be sworn in.

Exercising powers vested in her under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Droupadi Murmu today appointed @narendramodi to the office of Prime Minister of India.



The President requested Shri Narendra Modi to:



Confirming the development in a post on X, the president said that under powers vested under Article 75(1) of the Indian constitution, she today appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India. The president said that the PM has been asked to advise her about the names of other persons to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers, and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president of India also tweeted that “a letter stating that Narendra Modi had been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party was handed over to the President. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President.”

The president said that an NDA delegation led by BJP president JP Nadda and comprising Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ashwini Vaishnaw, C.N. Manjunath, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), Sanjay Jha, Eknath Shinde, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Pawan Kalyan, Ajit Pawar, Anupriya Patel, Jayant Chaudhary, Joyanta Basumatary, Atul Bora, Indra Hang Subba, Sudesh Mahto, Chandra Prakash Choudhary, and Ramdas Athawale called on the President.

Addressing media outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi said, ‘Today morning an NDA meeting was held. All members of NDA selected me once again for this responsibility. Then all members of the NDA informed the president about the same. The president had called me now, and appointed me as PM-designate.’

PM Modi further added, ‘The president asked me about the swearing-in ceremony and the list of council of ministers. I told the president that the 9th of June evening would be convenient for us to take the oath. The rest of the details will be worked out by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and by then we will finalise the list of the council of ministers, and after that, the swearing-in ceremony will take place.’

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had met former President Ram Nath Kovind. He also met veteran BJP leaders Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their respective residences.

In the meeting of NDA allies held at Samvidhan Sadan, the Prime Minister was welcomed with chants of ‘Modi Modi’. As he arrived to join the meeting, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the copy of the Constitution with his forehead.

While BJP has won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha alliance, the NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The alliance also submitted the list of its MPs to the President today.