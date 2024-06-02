Sunday, June 2, 2024
Mob assaults Raveena Tandon after Mohammed’s burqa-clad family falsely accuses actress of hitting them with her car

In a CCTV footage that has surfaced on social media, it could be seen that the car of Raveena Tandon did not hit anyone.

OpIndia Staff
Mob assaults Raveena Tandon after Mohammed's burqa-clad family falsely accuses actress of hitting them with her car
Raveena Tandon assaulted by mob (left), CCTV footage (right), images via X
25

On Saturday (1st June) night, a frenzied mob attacked Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and her driver after claiming that her car severely hit and injured a burqa-clad woman.

The incident took place outside the residence of the actress in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai. A dispute arose when the driver of Raveena Tandon was attempting to reverse her car and park it inside the residence of the actress.

At that time, another car approached the gate of the building and alleged that Raveena Tandon’s vehicle collided with it. A man identified as Mohammed claimed that his niece, mother and sister were injured in the collision.

In a video posted by one Mohsin Shaikh, it could be seen that a mob gheraoed actress Raveena Tandon and assaulted her even as she tried to calm the situation.

The actress could be seen pleading with the accused to not assault her. “Don’t push. Please don’t hit me,” she was heard saying. In the meantime, a man could be heard yelling, “Maaro isko (hit her).”

A burqa-clad woman, related to Mohammed, was seen claiming that Raveena Tandon assaulted her, leading to nose injury. “You will have to spend the night in jail. My nose is bleeding,” she alleged. 

Another family member of the man alleged that the actress was drunken state and caused serious head injuries to her mother. In a CCTV footage that has surfaced on social media, it could be seen that the car of Raveena Tandon did not hit anyone.

This was further confirmed by the Mumbai police. At the same time, sources told The Times of India that claims about the actress being drunk at the time of the confrontation are false.

According to the police, neither Raveena Tandon nor Mohammed’s family filed a formal complaint into the matter. DCP Raj Tilak Roshan also dismissed claims about anyone receiving head injuries.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

