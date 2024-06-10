On the 9th of June, 10 Hindu pilgrims were killed and 33 were severely injured in a terrorist attack on a bus en route from Shiv Khori in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Survivors of the terror attack on the bus transporting pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district have described the harrowing account of the attack.

The survivors said that the terrorists continued to fire at the bus even after it fell into a gorge to ensure everyone died. The victims recalled that the passengers remained silent to pretend they all had died. Notably, the bus driver was hit by a bullet due to which he lost control and the bus fell into a gorge.

“As we returned after darshan from the Shiv Khori Temple, after around half an hour, there was firing on the bus and the windows were broken. Everyone on the bus started asking to get down, so we could not see what happened. After a few seconds, our bus fell into the gorge. Even then the terrorists continued firing for some time…” an eyewitness said.

Another survivor Santosh Kumar Verma, a UP resident narrated the terrifying sequence of events of the attack and said, “We were returning after having darshan at Shiv Khori shrine…one terrorist came in the middle of the road and opened fire on the bus. The terrorist fired bullets at the bus driver first and continued firing on the bus…as the bus fell in the gorge, the terrorists continued firing for some time.”

“As people started weeping and screaming, we asked the passengers to stay silent as there could be more firing. As I was sitting in front, I saw only one terrorist… amidst heavy firing, I could not see where the bullets were coming from. There were around 50 people on the bus. The terrorists fired 5-6 bullets and they continued firing intermittently for about an hour. For around half an hour no one came to our rescue. Later, some locals and the police saved us,” he said.

Speaking to IndiaToday, another eyewitness said, “They were 6 to 7 terrorists, their faces were covered with masks. Initially, they fired on the bus by covering it from all sides of the road. When the bus fell, they came towards it and kept firing to ensure everyone was killed. We maintained silence to make the terrorists believe that we were dead. The incident happened 30 minutes after we took the bus for Vaishno Devi from Shiv Khori (Reasi) at 6 pm. We were afraid and just wanted to get back to our homes. There were kids and women also on the bus and all got injured. Police and locals arrived to rescue us after 10 to 15 mins of this attack…” he said.

Pakistan-backed Islamic terrorist group claim responsibility for the Reasi terror attack

The Pakistan-backed Islamic terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack on Hindu pilgrims. In a message, the TRF warned of more such attacks against “tourists and non-locals” and dubbed the Reasi attack simply the “beginning of a renewed start”.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Monday morning. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also arrived in Reasi and drones are also being used in search operations in dense forest areas in and around the incident site.

“The militants fired upon the bus yesterday… 9 people are reportedly dead and 33 were injured and are being treated in different hospitals. As per eyewitnesses, 2 (terrorists) were there. Combing operation is underway in the area. 5 teams have been formed to search in the area,” SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma said.

#WATCH | J&K: On the Reasi terror attack, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma says, "The militants fired upon the bus yesterday… 9 people are reportedly dead and 33 were injured and are being treated in different hospitals. As per eyewitnesses, 2 (terrorists) were there. Combing operation… pic.twitter.com/d1y4FuTYQa — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

As reported earlier, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured action against those behind it. “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” the LG said in a post on X.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance,” the J-K LG added.