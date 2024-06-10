Monday, June 10, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Pretended to be dead', 'kept firing after bus fell in gorge to make sure...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Pretended to be dead’, ‘kept firing after bus fell in gorge to make sure nobody was alive’: Reasi terror attack eyewitnesses recount ordeal

The Pakistan-backed Islamic terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack on Hindu pilgrims. In a message, the TRF warned of more such attacks against "tourists and non-locals" and dubbed the Reasi attack simply the "beginning of a renewed start".

OpIndia Staff
(Image: X, JK News, IANS)
9

On the 9th of June, 10 Hindu pilgrims were killed and 33 were severely injured in a terrorist attack on a bus en route from Shiv Khori in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Survivors of the terror attack on the bus transporting pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district have described the harrowing account of the attack.

The survivors said that the terrorists continued to fire at the bus even after it fell into a gorge to ensure everyone died. The victims recalled that the passengers remained silent to pretend they all had died. Notably,  the bus driver was hit by a bullet due to which he lost control and the bus fell into a gorge.

“As we returned after darshan from the Shiv Khori Temple, after around half an hour, there was firing on the bus and the windows were broken. Everyone on the bus started asking to get down, so we could not see what happened. After a few seconds, our bus fell into the gorge. Even then the terrorists continued firing for some time…” an eyewitness said.

Another survivor Santosh Kumar Verma, a UP resident narrated the terrifying sequence of events of the attack and said, “We were returning after having darshan at Shiv Khori shrine…one terrorist came in the middle of the road and opened fire on the bus. The terrorist fired bullets at the bus driver first and continued firing on the bus…as the bus fell in the gorge, the terrorists continued firing for some time.”

“As people started weeping and screaming, we asked the passengers to stay silent as there could be more firing. As I was sitting in front, I saw only one terrorist… amidst heavy firing, I could not see where the bullets were coming from. There were around 50 people on the bus. The terrorists fired 5-6 bullets and they continued firing intermittently for about an hour. For around half an hour no one came to our rescue. Later, some locals and the police saved us,” he said.

Speaking to IndiaToday, another eyewitness said, “They were 6 to 7 terrorists, their faces were covered with masks. Initially, they fired on the bus by covering it from all sides of the road. When the bus fell, they came towards it and kept firing to ensure everyone was killed. We maintained silence to make the terrorists believe that we were dead. The incident happened 30 minutes after we took the bus for Vaishno Devi from Shiv Khori (Reasi) at 6 pm. We were afraid and just wanted to get back to our homes. There were kids and women also on the bus and all got injured. Police and locals arrived to rescue us after 10 to 15 mins of this attack…” he said.

Pakistan-backed Islamic terrorist group claim responsibility for the Reasi terror attack

The Pakistan-backed Islamic terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack on Hindu pilgrims. In a message, the TRF warned of more such attacks against “tourists and non-locals” and dubbed the Reasi attack simply the “beginning of a renewed start”.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Monday morning. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also arrived in Reasi and drones are also being used in search operations in dense forest areas in and around the incident site.

“The militants fired upon the bus yesterday… 9 people are reportedly dead and 33 were injured and are being treated in different hospitals. As per eyewitnesses, 2 (terrorists) were there. Combing operation is underway in the area. 5 teams have been formed to search in the area,” SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma said.

As reported earlier, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured action against those behind it. “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” the LG said in a post on X.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance,” the J-K LG added. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Kangana refused to hand over her mobile phone’: How this lie was peddled by popular handles to shield Kulwinder Kaur

Anurag -
There is no proof that Kangana Ranaut refused to give her phone and purse for the security check but the narrative that begun with a source-based report by HT is being paddled relentlessly. Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who is known for putting a target on Hindu women, also peddled the unconfirmed narrative.
News Reports

BJP workers in Karnataka stabbed, assaulted by mob of Muslims for celebrating PM Modi’s victory, one person critical: Exclusive FIR details

OpIndia Staff -
As the workers celebrating the victory passed through the local masjid in Boliyaru, the slogans happened to irk the local Muslims who followed the BJP workers on the bikes. Later, the BJP workers were stabbed.

Modi Govt 3.0: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to PM Narendra Modi and his team of 71 Ministers, read the full list here

Odisha: VK Pandian, close aide of Naveen Patnaik, quits active politics after BJD’s defeat in the state, says he has no desire for any...

While Canada claims they won’t accept promotion of violence, Khalistani extremists freely glorify Indian PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination in the North American country

Punjab: Farmer unions to hold protest march in Mohali in support of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur who assaulted MP-elect Kangana Ranaut

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

European Parliament elections: Right wing parties gain ground across Europe, French president Macron dissolves parliament after results

OpIndia Staff -

‘Kangana refused to hand over her mobile phone’: How this lie was peddled by popular handles to shield Kulwinder Kaur

Anurag -

BJP workers in Karnataka stabbed, assaulted by mob of Muslims for celebrating PM Modi’s victory, one person critical: Exclusive FIR details

OpIndia Staff -

Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir: Extensive search ops on for terrorists who killed 10 Hindu pilgrims and injured 33, drones deployed to hunt

ANI -

‘Will bury you in the ground if you chant BJP again and again’: Muslim mob attacks Dalit family with swords, hurls abuses saying ‘Modi...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

First ever BJP govt in Odisha to take oath on 12 June instead of 10 June, new chief minister yet to be named

OpIndia Staff -

Modi Govt 3.0: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to PM Narendra Modi and his team of 71 Ministers, read the full list here

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu & Kashmir: Bus carrying Hindu pilgrims falls into a deep gorge in Reasi after terrorists fire on it, 10 killed and 33 injured

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Former sarpanch shaves his head after Digvijaya Singh’s defeat, had placed a bet with a villager on the Congress leader’s victory

OpIndia Staff -

Amidst Islamic State threats, India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match to go ahead, several roads in New York state closed for security reasons

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com