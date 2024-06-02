A horrifying case has come to light from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where Eintkhedi police on Saturday (1st June) discovered the skeletal remains of a woman who had been missing since 21st May. According to the Police, a 26-year-old auto driver named Nadeem Uddin strangled his 22-year-old wife to death and then cut her into multiple pieces and burnt the body. The Police said that the accused killed her over the suspicion that she had an affair with someone else. The Police have sent the skeletal remains for an examination.

According to reports, after killing his wife Saniya Khan, Nadeem gathered the half-burnt body in a sack and carried it in his auto-rickshaw. He then took it to the Khanti area where he tried to bury it in a pit near a dump yard. He threw some body parts at different places so that animals could eat them, making it hard for the Police to build their case, if he got caught. The Police recovered the skull, leg, and 14 small pieces of ribs of the deceased victim from the Arvaliya Khanti area.

Bhopal (rural) SP Pramod Kumar Sinha said that a man in Nishatpura hacked his wife, burnt and dismembered the body in many pieces to prevent identification. He later disposed of the parts in different areas of Bhopal. The gory crime came to the fore after the man was arrested by a joint team of Eintkhedi and Nishatpura police. The victim had been missing since May 21.

Speaking with Free Press, SP Sinha said that Nadeem Uddin was on the run ever since a complaint was filed that his wife Saniya Khan went missing on 21st May.

He was arrested late on Friday night. During interrogation, he tried misleading the police. But later, Nadeem confessed that he committed the harrowing crime. As per Eintkhedi police, he confessed that he burnt Saniya’s body and dismembered it.

Bhopal (Rural) SP Pramod Kumar Sinha told Free Press that as many as 14 skeletal remains of Sania Khan, including skull and muscles, were recovered by the police. Sinha said that Saniya’s relative had alleged that Nadeem used to assault her on suspicion of infidelity.

The Investigation officer of the case, Nishatpura police station sub-inspector MD Ahirwar said that the incident took place on 21st May and the man, identified as Nadeem Uddin, was arrested on Saturday.

The official said that the woman was staying at her parents’ home in Murli Nagar after her relationship with her husband turned sour.

She went missing on 21st May after which her parents lodged a police complaint. The Nishatpura police started an investigation and picked up the man. During questioning, he admitted to having killed his wife, the official said. The accused told the police he suspected his wife was in a relationship with another man, he said.

A sub-inspector posted at Eintkhedi police station, requesting anonymity, said that two months back Saniya’s six-month-old daughter had died after boiling water accidentally fell on her. Later, her relationship with Nadeem had turned sour.

However, according to reports, on 21st May, Nadeem called his wife over her mobile phone and asked her to come to Karond Crossing. The IO Ahirwar said that when she met him, the accused took her mobile phone and after seeing a video in it, he got angry and in a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled her to death.

He then took the body in his auto-rickshaw to a spot about 2 km away and burnt it after pouring kerosene on it at a waste dump where later buried it, the official said. Some unburnt body parts have been recovered and sent for an examination, he said.

The official added that the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 and other charges. The police were interrogating the accused and conducting further investigation into the case, he added.

Saniya’s cousin brother Anas stated that the victim’s mother had died 12 years ago and her father Wasim Khan lives with his second daughter. Saniya was brought up by her grandmother and from there in 2020 she got married to Nadeem, an auto driver living in Perewakheda. Merely five days after the marriage, Nadeem started to harass her and demand a bike. He used to assault her multiple times doubting her character.

Her relatives claim that even before the murder, Nadeem had once assaulted her and paraded her naked in the village.

Shraddha Walker murder case

In November 2022, the Delhi Police solved a six-month-old murder case and arrested the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla for murdering his 28-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walker on the 18th of May, 2022. The accused Aftab chopped Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and kept it in his refrigerator.

When the police interrogated Aftab, he confessed that he had read about human anatomy before chopping the woman into 35 pieces. The Police seized his electronic devices to verify that the accused googled about methods to clean the blood stains after executing the murder.

According to the police, Aftab’s former job as a chef helped him clinically chop Shraddha’s dead body into 35 pieces. Since then, the country has witnessed multiple cases similar to the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case.