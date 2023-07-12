On the 12th of July, National Capital Delhi was rocked by yet another Shraddha Walker-like heinous crime. According to the initial information, Delhi Police recovered the mutilated body parts of a woman near the Geeta Colony flyover area.

The police received information regarding the incident at around 9:15 am, according to reports.

#WATCH | Delhi Police recovers the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces from near Geeta Colony flyover area. Police present at the spot.



More details are awaited.

The Police said that the chopped body parts of a woman were found near east Delhi’s Geeta Colony flyover on Wednesday, the 12th of July. As per the India Today report, the body parts recovered by the police include the head of the victim. The report adds that the chopped body parts were scattered around near the flyover. The body was being sent for post-mortem.

Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police Paramaditya said on Wednesday, “We have found two black polythene bags. One contains the head of the body and the other contains body parts. The prima facie investigation revealed long hair and since the body has been decomposed, we are assuming it is a woman because of the hair.”

A police team has been conducting a search operation in the forest area near the Geeta Colony flyover to recover the remaining body parts of the deceased victim.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, the victim’s age is between 35 to 40 years. Her chopped body parts were found in two different places near the flyover. Afterwards, Police lodged a murder case to probe his heinous crime. However, the identity of the victim is still not known.

Three such cases of brutal murder in Delhi

On the 28th of May, a horrific murder case from Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area was caught on CCTV camera. A 16-year-old girl named Sakshi was brutally killed by her ‘friend’ Sahil. As per the CCTV footage, she was stabbed more than 20 times, and then accused Sahil crushed her head continuously six times using a boulder. The accused was arrested the next day.

On the 10th of February 2023, a girl named Nikki Yadav was brutally murdered by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot in Delhi. Reportedly, both of them had a fight regarding marriage. On the day of the incident, the accused Sahil called Nikki, and they both went for a car ride. When they reached ISBT Kashmere Gate, they had another fight following which Sahil strangulated Nikki with a mobile cable in the car itself. As per media reports, the accused Sahil hid Nikki’s dead body in the fridge of his dhaba.

In November 2022, the Delhi Police solved a six-month-old murder case and arrested the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla for murdering his 28-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walker on the 18th of May, 2022. The accused Aftab chopped Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and kept it in his refrigerator.

When the police interrogated Aftab, he confessed that he had read about human anatomy before chopping the woman into 35 pieces. The Police seized his electronic devices to verify that the accused googled about methods to clean the blood stains after executing the murder.

According to the police, Aftab’s former job as a chef helped him clinically chop Shraddha’s dead body into 35 pieces.