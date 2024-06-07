Friday, June 7, 2024
Srinagar: Non-local student suspended from Medical College after massive protests over alleged ‘blasphemous’ post on Prophet Mohammad

The accused non-local student has been booked under the IPC Sections 153 (promotion of enmity in society), 153A (promoting disharmony on the grounds of religion), 295A (malicious acts to insult religious beliefs), and 505(2) (publishing or circulating any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news).

On the 6th of June, the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed an FIR against a student of Government Medical College in Srinagar for allegedly uploading “blasphemous” content about Prophet Mohammad. The post sparked protests on the college campus.

“The police take cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by a student of GMC, Srinagar. Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn’t fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. A legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation,” the police said.

The police action came after hundreds of students staged a protest on the GMC campus in Srinagar, alleging that a non-local student posted “blasphemous remarks” on social media. The protestors raised “our prophet out pride” slogans among others.  

Meanwhile, GMC Srinagar issued a statement over the matter and said that the accused non-local student has been suspended. “It is to inform that immediate cognisance of the matter was taken by GMC Srinagar administration. Pending enquiry the concerned individual has been suspended with immediate effect. An enquiry comprising 13 HOD’s/HOU’s (Head of Departments) has been initiated for necessary action under the rules. All concerned are requested to maintain peace and tranquillity on the campus,” GMC Srinagar said.

In the wake of the protests, the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar discontinued undergraduate classes on Thursday until Saturday. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) also declared a suspension of class work on the 6th of June and stated that undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students residing outside will be permitted to enter the college campus.

It is pertinent to recall that a similar incident of alleged ‘blasphemy’ was reported in November last year, a Hindu student at Srinagar National Institute of Technology (NIT) was booked for alleged blasphemy after he shared a video of the son of the former Hamas chief criticising Prophet Mohammad. The accused NIT student named Prathmesh had shared an already viral video of Mosab Hassan Yousef making critical comments about Islam and the Prophet Mohammad to his Instagram story.

