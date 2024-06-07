On the 6th of June, the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed an FIR against a student of Government Medical College in Srinagar for allegedly uploading “blasphemous” content about Prophet Mohammad. The post sparked protests on the college campus.

The accused non-local student has been booked under the IPC Sections 153 (promotion of enmity in society), 153A (promoting disharmony on the grounds of religion), 295A (malicious acts to insult religious beliefs), and 505(2) (publishing or circulating any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news).

Police takes cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by a student of GMC Sgr.Upon receipt of communication from GMC Sgr administration,case FIR No.13/24 u/s 153,153A,295A,505(2) IPC regd in PS Karanagar 1/2 — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) June 6, 2024

“The police take cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by a student of GMC, Srinagar. Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn’t fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. A legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation,” the police said.

Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldnt fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation. 2/2 — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) June 6, 2024

The police action came after hundreds of students staged a protest on the GMC campus in Srinagar, alleging that a non-local student posted “blasphemous remarks” on social media. The protestors raised “our prophet out pride” slogans among others.

Students from GMC BARAMULLA have extended their peaceful protest in response to the recent incident at GMC Srinagar.

We strongly condemn any disrespect towards our beloved PROPHET MUHAMMAD (SAW) pic.twitter.com/AkHuGCYgdD — Méér Owåis (@iammeerowais) June 6, 2024

Meanwhile, GMC Srinagar issued a statement over the matter and said that the accused non-local student has been suspended. “It is to inform that immediate cognisance of the matter was taken by GMC Srinagar administration. Pending enquiry the concerned individual has been suspended with immediate effect. An enquiry comprising 13 HOD’s/HOU’s (Head of Departments) has been initiated for necessary action under the rules. All concerned are requested to maintain peace and tranquillity on the campus,” GMC Srinagar said.

Arrogance will not be tolerated in the honor of the Prophet ﷺ.

Protest at NIT Srinagar against student (Hindu) who uploaded video on Instagram

Protest at GMC Anantnag against defamation of Prophet Mohammad ﷺ by a Malun student of GMC #OurprophetOurHonour#LabaikYaRasoolallah pic.twitter.com/jZVTF0WqAD — Syeda🇦🇪‏🪽 (@syeda_______) June 6, 2024

In the wake of the protests, the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar discontinued undergraduate classes on Thursday until Saturday. Meanwhile, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) also declared a suspension of class work on the 6th of June and stated that undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students residing outside will be permitted to enter the college campus.

It is pertinent to recall that a similar incident of alleged ‘blasphemy’ was reported in November last year, a Hindu student at Srinagar National Institute of Technology (NIT) was booked for alleged blasphemy after he shared a video of the son of the former Hamas chief criticising Prophet Mohammad. The accused NIT student named Prathmesh had shared an already viral video of Mosab Hassan Yousef making critical comments about Islam and the Prophet Mohammad to his Instagram story.