Uttar Pradesh: Khalil poses as Anil, rapes, tortures a Hindu woman, forces to convert to Islam; arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Khalil poses as Anil, rapes, tortures a Hindu woman, forces her to convert to Islam; arrested

Police complaint in the case has been filed under sections 376 (2) (n), 342, 313, 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and section 3/5 (1) Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

Image- Navbharat Times
A dreadful case of love jihad has come to the fore from the Hamirpur region of Uttar Pradesh. The state police arrested one Muslim individual identified as Khalil on 9th June after he cheated and raped a Hindu girl using a fake identity. He introduced himself to the girl as a Hindu named Anil and also forced her to convert her religion to Islam.

As per the reports, the accused has been booked and arrested by the police. The incident is said to have come to the fore in the last week after the victim woman filed a complaint against the accused person. The victim said that the accused met her two years ago and made her believe that he was in love with her. He then also promised her marriage and kept illegal sexual relations with the girl.

The accused posed himself as Anil Kumar and raped the girl, abused her, and also forced her to abort her child. The victim who was forced to stay with the accused, somehow managed to escape from his captivity and reached her home. Later, she came to know that the accused was actually a Muslim and that he was already married.

The victim girl then filed a police complaint revealing all the brutality that she had to face when she was forced to stay with him. She said that the accused forced her to establish sexual relations with him. Later he also forced her to abort her child and refused to marry unless she agreed to convert her religion to Islam.

Police complaint in the case has been filed under sections 376 (2) (n), 342, 313, 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and section 3/5 (1) Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. The accused has been arrested. Further investigations are underway.

