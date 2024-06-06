Congress candidate Imran Masood’s victory in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur turned into an outrageous display of celebration as his supporters created a ruckus on the roads and harassed women which led to panic in the area. A video of the incident has also become viral on social media.

Multiple bikes and four-wheelers are seen blocking the busy road as the supporters of the politician raise slogans in favour of him and disrupt traffic. Now, the authorities have taken cognisance of the development and registered a case against fifty-five individuals.

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Newly elected MP Imran Masood enjoys Rajput votes. Samajwadi type Rally afterwards in Rajput area pic.twitter.com/s8u6tWp6U2 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 6, 2024

The instance reportedly transpired on the night of 4th or 5th June after the results of the general election were announced. The instance happened near Kutubsher Police Station on Ambala Road. The supporters of Imran Masood can be heard yelling slogans and making a commotion in the footage due to which one side of the road was blocked and commuters had to face problems. The Senior Superintendent of Police in Saharanpur mentioned that a case had been filed against fifty unidentified and five named persons after taking notice of the widely shared video.

Congress-Samajwadi Party candidate Imran Masood registered a massive victory and secured 547967 votes while his nearest rival Raghav Lakhanpal of the Bharatiya Janata Party received 483425 votes and the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate came in third place with 180353 votes. The Congress leader won by 64542 votes and as a result, his supporters took to the streets and celebrated by violating the rules and regulations. They took out a bike rally with hundreds of two-wheelers. Some bikes had one rider while others had three. They were hooting and even made obscene gestures towards the females as the cops watched helplessly. It was captured on camera by a bystander, who then posted it to social media where it rapidly gained popularity.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Vipin Tada stated that he is aware of the video and all the CCTV footage of Ambala Road is being retrieved. He informed that a case would be filed and the accused would be prosecuted following the investigation. On the other hand, similar scenes were witnessed in Shamli and Muzaffarnagar during the processions of Samajwadi Party workers despite prohibition.

Meanwhile, another video of the newly-appointed parliamentarian has surfaced in which he is thanking the Rajput community for voting for him while talking to his supporters and stating a famous proverb derived from the epic Ramayana, “Raghu kul reet sada chali aye, praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye. (We keep our tradition of giving our lives for the sake of fulfilling our promises at all costs).” He added that nothing could stand before the community and the BJP lost because of them.

Notably, Imran Masood came into the limelight when he abused and issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 during his election campaign. He was contesting the Lok Sabha election from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and during an election rally, he declared, “Narendra Modi se kaun ladega? Jo thok ke jawab dena jaane Modi. (Who will fight against Modi? The one who knows how to give it back to this Modi).” He then added, “Who Gujarat samaj raha hai, 4% Musalman hai Gujrat mei, yaha 42% Musalman hai. Yaha Gujarat bana denge, uski boti-boti kaat denge choti-choti. (If Modi tries to make Uttar Pradesh into Gujarat, then we will chop him into tiny pieces. I am not scared of getting killed or attacking someone. I will fight against Modi. He thinks UP is Gujarat. Only 4% of Muslims are there in Gujarat while there are 42% of Muslims in UP).”