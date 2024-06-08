A youth named Salman was taken into custody by the Muzaffarnagar Police of Uttar Pradesh on 7th June on charges of molesting a minor Hindu girl. He is notorious for teasing Hindu girls in the district and acting lewdly towards them. The videos of his disgusting actions and arrest are going viral on social media. He can be seen roaming on a bike and touching the lower backside of a girl who was walking on the road in a deserted place. The incident transpired in the Civil Lines police station area of ​​​​Muzaffarnagar.

The accused was arrested after which he was witnessed walking with the help of the cops as he was unable to stand on his own two feet. His hands were around the shoulders of two policemen and he used them as crutches. The first video gained traction online on 6th June when he was spotted riding Hero Honda Splendor and touching a 16-year-old inappropriately in Jat Colony before escaping on his two-wheeler. The girl walking was alone at the time. The girl has been taking lessons in judo-karate in Muzaffarnagar. Her father said that the instance had terrified the young girl very much.

Salman, son of Gulzar was identified as the suspect when the authorities examined the CCTV footage. Many police teams were assembled to search for him. On 7th June, he was seen standing at Roorkee Chungi. The police immediately raided the place based on the information received from informers. He tried to run away after he spotted the cops but was pursued and nabbed by them. Afterwards, he was brought to the police station and interrogated.

The perpetrator is a resident of Khalapar, a Muslim-dominated area of ​​Muzaffarnagar city. He has reportedly been harassing the girls in the same way in the area for a long time. He not only used to touch their buttocks and flee but would also expose his private parts in public multiple times. He even put tape on the front and rear number plates of his motorcycle to protect himself from the clutches of the law.

It is also being claimed on social media that Salman kept a bottle of acid with him to scare girls. Notably, the footage following his arrest is also becoming viral on social media. Salman who was previously speeding on a bike, was forced to hang on the shoulders of two cops, owing to the major turn of events.

सपा की 37 सीटें आ गई तो मुजफ्फरनगर में नीच सलमान सड़क पर लड़कियां छेड़ने निकल पड़ा लेकिन भूल गया अभी बाबा भी जिंदा है और बुलडोजर भी.. pic.twitter.com/qRQmlMpMqt — 𝙼𝚛 𝚃𝚢𝚊𝚐𝚒 (@mktyaggi) June 8, 2024

The culprit has been booked under section 7/8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with section 354 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additional Superintendent of Police confirmed his arrest. Now police is initiating further action and the matter is under investigation in the case.