Amidst multiple reports of violence, intimidation of voters, and mob violence targeting polling booths in West Bengal, a stringer (journalist) associated with news agency ANI, Bunty Mukherjee has suffered a severe head injury in a stone pelting incident in the Canning area which falls under the Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency. The stinger was covering the seventh and final phase of polling in the area when clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers. Following the incident, Mukherjee was taken to Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata.

Taking to X, ANI shared the details and posted, “A stringer associated with ANI, Bunty Mukherjee suffered a severe head injury when a stone pelting occurred in a clash between TMC and BJP workers in Canning, under Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal. The stringer was covering the last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today. He has been referred to Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata for treatment.

Earlier in the day, an angry mob threw EVM and VVPAT machines into a pond in the South Paraganas, causing hindrance to the polling. It is said that some of the polling agents were not allowed to sit in the polling booth, after which the mob barged into the polling station, snatched the EVM and VVPAT machines, and threw them into the pond.

The incident unfolded at booth numbers 40 and 41 in the Kultali area in South 24 Parganas district where the mob threw an EVM and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine into the pond. However, the Election Commission stated that they were reserve machines, and the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) in West Bengal informed that an FIR had been filed in this matter.

According to reports, a clash broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) at Bhangar in the Jadavpur constituency. Following the violent clashes, supporters of both parties hurled crude bombs at each other. Both the parties held a protest after the Police reached the spot. They raised allegations against each other which forced the Police to resort to lathi charge, disperse the mob, and bring the situation under control. The Police have also recovered some crude bombs from the area.

BJP has said that in several areas, voters are being intimidated to cast their votes in favour of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In a separate incident, TMC workers heckled BJP candidate Tapas Roy after he visited some polling booths at Cossipore in Kolkata Uttar constituency. The hecklers interrupted his visit and raised ‘go back’ slogans. According to the information received, goons brutally attacked a BJP Karyakarta in booth number 25 in the Sandeshkhali, Boyermari GP area.

Taking to X, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that vigilant people foiled an attempt to capture Booth 271 in Diamond Harbour (West Bengal).