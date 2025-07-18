12 illegal Bangladeshis pushed back from Assam’s Cachar and Sribhumi 

In Assam, tne ‘push back’ operations launched by the state administration to send illegal immigrants back to their country is underway. On July 17, 12 illegal Bangladeshis were apprehended and pushed back in Cachar and Sribhumi areas.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed in a post on X that the operations will continue and illegals won’t be allowed to stay and burden the state resources.

“We will have no mercy on illegal infiltration and carry on with our tough stance”, he posted.

Assam has been using the Immigrants (Expulsion From Assam) Act, 1950, to push back illegal immigrants without needing to go to court for deportations. The Immigrants (Expulsion From Assam) Act, 1950, has been deemed valid and legal by the Supreme Court during the hearing on the Section 6A of the Citizenship Act.