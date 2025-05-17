13 Delhi councillors resign from Aam Aadmi Party, announce formation of a new party

On Saturday, May 17, 13 Aam Aadmi Party councillors resigned from the party. Under the leadership of Mukesh Goel, they have announced a new party called Indraprastha Vikas Party. Goel was the leader of the house for Aam Aadmi Party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He had also contested the Assembly elections in February this year on AAP ticket, but had lost from Adarsh Nagar.

Notably, these leaders had switched from Congress to AAP before the last Municipal elections, but now have decided to go their own way and form a separate party.

This year hasn’t been a good one for AAP in Delhi, which they were ruling since 2025. They were soundly defeated in the assembly elections, lost the post of MCD mayor to BJP as well, and now their councillors are also deserting them.