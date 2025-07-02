1400 kgs of fake paneer seized in Noida, traced to huge factory in Aligarh run by Naveed, Ikhlaq and others 

The Noida police have busted a fake paneer racket and seized around 1400 kgs of the product. The paneer was traced to a huge facility in Aligarh that was being run to manufacture fake paneer in large quantities from vegetable oil, washing powder and other chemicals.

The fake paneer was being supplied to many areas in NCR and was being sold at around Rs 180 -220, cheaper than real paneer. It was mainly sold to street vendors and small eateris.

Noida Sector-3 police seized a pick-up truck after a tip-off, and found 1400 kgs of fake paneer inside it. The driver, Gulfam, admitted to bringing the fake product from a factory in Aligarh. The police team from Noida then reached the factory located in Sahajpura of Aligarh, where they found huge quantities of vegetable oil, detergent-like substance and other chemicals stored to make fake paneer. 3 persons named Guddu, Naveed and Ikhlaq have been arrested.