145 Members of Parliament present memorandum to Speaker Om Birla to remove Justice Yashwant Verma 

As the Monsoon Session of Lok Sabha started today, 145 members of the lower house of the Parliament have submitted a memorandum to Speaker Om Birla to impeach Justice Yashwant Verma, infamous for the ‘burnt cash at home’ case.

MPs from various parties, from both the ruling NDA alliance and Opposition alliance, including Congress, TDP, JDU, JDS, Jan Sena Party, AGP, SS (Shinde), LJSP, SKP, CPM, etc, have signed the memorandum.

Notable signatories include MPs Anurag Singh Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, PP Chaudhary, Supriya Sule, KC Venugopal, and others.