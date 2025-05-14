150 illegal Bangladeshis from Rajasthan deported from Jodhpur in a special flight 

In Rajasthan, the search and identification operation against illegal immigrants has been going on for weeks. On Tuesday, 13 May, 150 illegals were rounded up from the Jaipur range and deported in a special flight from Jodhpur. As per reports, the deportation was carried out via a special arrangement between the Rajasthan police, BSF and the Bangladesh government.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: First batch of Bangladeshi nationals, who were living illegally in India, and were caught in the past few days were brought to Jodhpur today. They are being deported to Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/hLqKxDSlb5 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2025

More such deportations are likely to take place as India continues to locate and detain illegal immigrants.

Six detention centres have been established in Rajasthan to identify, gather and deport illegal immigrants. One permanent centre in Alwar and five temporary centres in Jhadol (Udaipur), Merta (Nagaur), Behror and two facilities in Jaipur.

On April 30, CM Bhajanlal Sharma had ordered a special state-wide drive to identify, detain and deport illegal immigrants living in Rajasthan.