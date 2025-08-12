In the first seven months of 2025, Karnataka recorded 2.81 lakh dog bite cases and 26 rabies deaths. It is a 37% rise from the same period last year. In 2024, the state reported 3.6 lakh dog bite cases and 42 deaths. Between January 2024 and July 2024, there were 1.69 lakh cases and 28 deaths.

Maximum cases were reported in Vijayapura, with the number rising to 15,527. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 9 rabies deaths. Health officials said human rabies is now a notifiable disease under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, thus all facilities must report cases.

Residents have said that despite adequate vaccine supplies, sterilisation and vaccination drives have failed in the state. Stray dogs, and even pets, have attacked people. Food waste in public areas is worsening the menace. The government has ordered joint task forces, awareness campaigns and stricter control measures. However, citizens have warned that the issue is getting worse in many neighbourhoods.

