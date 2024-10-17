20th Bomb Threat in a week: Vistara flight from Frankfurt declares emergency, lands in Mumbai safely

Flights of Indian airlines operators have been getting several bomb threats in recent days, a Vistara flight from Frankfurt is the latest one to receive such a threat. This is the 20th case of such a threat in the past week. After receiving the threat, the Vistara flight declared emergency and landed in Mumbai.

Following the landing, the plane was taken to an isolation bay for passenger disembarkation and security checks. While traveling from Frankfurt to Mumbai, the flight, UK 28, was passing over Pakistan when it transmitted the code 7700. The code is used to declare a general emergency. After that, the plane landed safely at destination.

All airlines operating out of India have received these threats in recent days, including Air India, IndiGo, Vistara. All the threats were communicated through social media platforms and were later found to be hoax.