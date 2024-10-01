Thailand: 25, including 22 children, feared dead after school bus caught fire

In a horrific incident in Thailand, 25, including 22 primary school kids, are feared dead after their school caught fire after a crash. The tragic accident happened just outside that Thai capital city Bangkok.

The bus was travelling on a highway into Bangkok when a tyre burst causing it to crash into a barrier, after which the bus caught fire.

After the accident, 16 children and 3 teachers managed to escape, but 22 pupils and 3 teachers are still unaccounted for, and feared to have passed away in the tragedy. The investigators were unable to enter the vehicle because of the heat. The students were returning from a field trip in the northern province of Uthai Thani when the accident took place.

Piyalak Thinkaew, who is leading the search, said the bodies of those killed were so badly burned, it was hard to identify them. He added that some of the bodies recovered were very, very small, indicating they were of the kids.