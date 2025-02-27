’28 stitches on private parts’: 5-year-old Madhya Pradesh girl left to bleed to death after rape by neighbour

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, a five-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour and left with serious bite marks on her face and private parts, where she has reportedly received 28 stitches.

The toddler has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior where she is battling for her life.

On February 22, 17-and-a-half-year-old neighbour of the girl, allegedly in an inebriated state, lured the 5-year-old girl from the rooftop of her house to a an abandoned house nearby. There, the youth sexually assaulted the girl and repeatedly slammed her head against the wall.

The girl was apparently found in a pool of blood by her family members after a 2 hours long search. Following the brutal crime, the girl’s family has demanded that the accused is either hanged or shot at the crossroads.