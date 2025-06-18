3 senior Naxal leaders, including Gajrala Ravi, killed on Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border as the crackdown on leftist terror continues

Security forces killed three Naxalites in an encounter along the border of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. 2 AK-47 rifles and other material have been recovered from the Naxalites. Gajarla Ravi alias Udal, secretary of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), is also among those killed. He was assigned this post four years ago.

According to media reports, security forces saw a group of 16 Naxalites in Maredumilli forest of East Godavari district. The Naxalites started firing at the security forces when cornered. There was an encounter between the security forces and the Naxalites for about 25 minutes. After the encounter, three bodies were recovered from the site.

According to the information, among those killed, Gajrala had a reward of 40 lakhs, there was a reward of 50 lakhs on Aruna, wife of Maoist Central Committee leader Chalapathi. Chalapathi himself was killed in an encounter recently. Another female Naxalite Anju was also killed in the encounter.