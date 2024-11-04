36 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

In a tragic accident on Monday, November 4, 36 people were killed after a Garwal Motors Users’ bus fell into a 200-metre deep gorge near Uttarakhand’s Kupi in Ramnagar at the Pauri-Almora border. The bus was going from Garhwal to Kumaon when it met with the deadly accident near Marchula in Almora.

A rescue operation is still underway, and Police and State Disaster Response Force officials have reached the spot. Te injured have been rushed to the hospital.

The accident took place around 8.25 AM. Residents of the nearby villages rushed to the spot and started rescuing passengers. While several passengers died at the spot, at least nine succumbed to injuries after they were rushed to hospital.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each for the injured.