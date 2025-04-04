In Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, a Hindu man has alleged that his Muslim wife wants to have their 4-month-old son circumcised for religious conversion. He claims that his wife’s family forced him to pray at a mosque and eat meat, and that they are pressuring him to convert to Islam. The man has appealed to the SSP for protection.

Rajkumar Halwai, a 24-year-old resident of Meera Sarai in the Civil Lines police station area, married a Muslim woman named Afroz from Shekhupur through a court marriage on April 4, 2023. Her family members were witnesses at the wedding. Later, when he was pressured to convert, he refused, leading to their divorce on October 27, 2023.

On January 4, 2024, Afroz promised to remain Hindu, and they reconciled and remarried. The couple later had a son. Rajkumar says that on Eid, he visited Afroz’s parental home with her, where a cleric and her family were forcing the baby to suck on a bone. He says he took the child and tried to flee, but Afroz’s family snatched the baby from him.