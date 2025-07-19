In UP capital Lucknow, a 4-year-old girl was raped by the driver of her school van driver. On the top of that, the school management refused to take action against the culprit. Now a case has been registered against van driver Md. Arif and the school administrator, and the driver has been arrested after a complaint was filed.

The kid studies at a reputed school in Indira Nagar in Lucknow. As per the complaint, the victim kid was alone in the van while going to the school when Arif raped her on 14th July. He also assaulted and intimidated her after she tried to protest. When the girl narrated the incident to her mother on the afternoon that day, she took her to a doctor, where the injuries caused by rape was confirmed.

However, when the mother went to the school to complain about the matter, the school management dismissed the allegations and refused to take any action. After that, the accused driver threatened the mother.

Following this, the mother of the victim girl filed a case against the van driver Mohd. Arif and school administrator Sandeep Kumar in Indira Nagar police station. On the basis of the complaint, the police have already arrested the accused driver, Md. Arif. Police have also recovered the van in which the crime took place.