7 bomb hoaxes in a day on Indian flights

On Tuesday, October 15, as many as 7 Indian flights were the target of bomb hoaxes, with threats being issued against the flight but so far nothing has been found on any of the flights. However, these hoaxes did inconvenience the passengers on-board these flights.

Two of those flights had to make an emergency landing after the bomb threat.

The seven flights that got the bomb threat were Delhi-Chicago Air India flight, Jaipur-Bengaluru Air India Express flight, Dammam-Lucknow IndiGo flight, Darbhanga-Mumbai SpiceJet flight, Siliguri-Bengaluru Akasa Air flight, an Alliance Air Amritsar-Dehradun-Delhi flight, and an Air India Express flight from Madurai to Singapore.

Security agencies carried out precautionary checks after the bomb threats after isolating the concerned plane. However, so far, nothing has been found on any of the planes.