73 phones worth Rs 24 lakh stolen during Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert, seven FIRs filed

In a bizarre turn of events, global pop icon Enrique Iglesias’ much-hyped Mumbai concert turned into a hotspot for thieves. Police said at least 73 mobile phones worth nearly Rs 24 lakh were stolen during the jam-packed show at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday night.

So far, seven FIRs have been filed, with victims ranging from a makeup artist, hotelier, students, a journalist, and businessmen, all of whom were swept up in the music and the crowd.

Tickets for the event started at a steep Rs 7,000, but for many, the night ended up costing far more than that.

The 50-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer, performing in Mumbai for the first time, set the stage ablaze with nostalgic chartbusters like Hero and Bailamos.

Over 25,000 fans sang along as Iglesias delivered a high-energy 90-minute performance, even as pickpockets quietly orchestrated their own heist in the background.