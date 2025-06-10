9, including 7 students, killed, dozens injured after mass shooting in a school in Austria

In a horrific incident of mass shooting in Graz, Austria, 9, including 7 students, were killed. The shooter also killed himself after the attack. Several others have been seriously injured in the attack and the number of fatalities may rise. The shooting, described as one of the most tragic incidents in Austria’s recent history, took place at at BORG Dreierschützengasse in Graz.

BREAKING: The mayor of Graz says nine people are dead after a school shooting in Austria, according to the Austria Press Agency.



This includes the suspect, seven students and an adult, mayor Elke Kahr said.



The shooter opened fire indiscriminately in 2 classrooms, killing 7 students and an adult. The attack took place around 10 AM at the secondary school in Graz, the country’s second-largest city.

Police launched a major operation and deployed special forces, including Austria’s elite tactical unit Cobra, to get the situation under control. Paramedics also rushed to the spot and treated several seriously injured victims, including both students and teachers.

The motive for the attack has not become clear as of now.