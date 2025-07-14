‘90% of the terrorists arrested in Bangladesh have connections with Jamaat-e-Islami’: Old interview of Professor, arrested by Yunus regime, surfaces online

Days after the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh arrested Abul Barkat, an old interview of the Professor exposing the role of Jamaat-e-Islami in breeding terrorists in the country have surfaced online.

The interview is part of a 2009 documentary titled ‘Portrait of Jihad,’ directed by filmmaker Shahriar Kabir (who has also been arrested by the Yunus regime in September 2024).

During the interview, Abul Barkat was heard saying, “During the last few years, about 3000 terrorists were arrested in Bangladesh. About 90% of the arrested terrorists were students, and they were directly involved with Jamaat-e-Islami or its student wing or youth wing.”

He pointed out that Jamaat-e-Islami leaders such as Matiur Rahman Nizam and Ali Ahsan Mujahid did everything possible to free the Islamic terrorists.

“Jamaat wants to grab state power using Islam as a shield. It is nothing new for them,” he had warned. Abul Barkat also highlighted how the radical Islamic outfit had a full-fledged financial ecosystem to sustain its activities.

Muhammad Yunus, who is known for shielding Islamic terrorists, has now ensured the arrest of the Professor who had exposed Jamaat-e-Islami and its terror breeding factory.

Abul Barkat had warned about Bangladesh turning ‘Hindu less’ by 2046. As part of his design to crack down on intellectuals, secular activists and those opposed to Islamists, the Yunus regime arrested him in a dubious ‘graft case.’