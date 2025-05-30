In a major development, Muhammad Yunus has deleted the tweet wherein he blamed OpIndia for ‘misleading’ about the arson attacks on Hindu homes in Abhaynagar upazila in Jessore district of Bangladesh.

In a tweet on Tuesday (27th May), the ‘chief advisor’ to the interim government of Bangladesh had claimed, “Opindia published an article titled “Muslim mob sets Hindu homes on fire after death of local politician, lawlessness continues under the watch of Muhammad Yunus,” claiming systematic repression against Hindus and referencing the arrest of journalist Munni Shaha as evidence.”

Muhammad Yunus, who came to power through a US-backed regime changed operation, tried to downplay the collective punishment meted out to the Hindu community by Muslim mobs as the result of ‘anger and retaliation’ and not ‘targeted communal hostility.’

Screengrab of the now deleted tweet of Muhammad Yunus

OpIndia had explained how Yunus vindicated our report but desperately attempted to whitewash the torture and systematic communal violence in Jessore.

Mohammad Yunus, the caretaker chief of #Bangladesh, specifically targeted #OpIndia and our reportage about atrocities against Hindus. He also justified the violence against Hindus.



Here is @unsubtledesi’s message to him pic.twitter.com/v3TFMfaF1F — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) May 29, 2025

OpIndia’s Editor-in-Chief, Nupur J Sharma, had additionally lambasted Muhammad Yunus and his sinsiter attempt to pass off the antu-Hindu violence in Jessore as isolated incident. She had highlighted how Islamists have been emboldebed under his regime, with violent mobs seemingly having a free hand to persecute religious minorities.

Having realised that his tweet aimed at negating OpIndia report exposed his own Islamist nature, the ‘chief advisor’ to the interim government of Bangladesh deleted his controversial tweet.