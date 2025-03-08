A thousand Nepalese students who left KIIT campus after the suicide of a Nepali girl return to campus

Odisha’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was in the eye of a storm in February following the suicide of a Nepali girl Prakriti Lamyal. She allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

The BTech third-year student’s death over harassment by her ex-boyfriend Advik Srivastava and the negligence of the KIIT authorities triggered a massive outrage among the students. Amidst the outrage and protests, it was reported that Nepali students at KIIT were being forced to leave the campus.

Now, however, the institute has claimed that 1,000 out of 1,100 Nepalese students have returned to the institute in Bhubaneswar. A probe into the tragic suicide and subsequent developments is being conducted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Odisha Police.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, informed the State Assembly on Friday, March 8, that the state government formed a professor committee to ensure a proper academic environment on the KIIT campus.