The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, has strongly criticized certain international media outlets for disseminating misleading and irresponsible reports based on the preliminary investigation into the recent Air India crash. In a statement released today, the AAIB accused these media entities of publishing selective and unverified details that have unfairly prejudiced the ongoing probe into the tragic incident involving Air India flight 171, which crashed on July 12, 2025 moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

The AAIB’s sharp rebuke comes in response to media reports and ‘claims by experts’ that have blamed the pilots for the crash, despite the preliminary report containing no such conclusions. The bureau highlighted that some international media outlets “are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting”

AAIB added, “Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing. We urge both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process.”

While the statement does not mention which reports it is referring, it is apparent that the bureau is talking about media reports that suggested pilot error, including claims of intentional misconduct, even though the initial findings, released earlier this month, did not attribute the accident to any specific cause or individual action.

AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) appeals to all concerned to await publication of Final Investigation Report after completion of the Investigation. AAIB will also publish updates as and when required which have technical and public interest

The preliminary report has sparked widespread speculation, but the AAIB emphasised that the investigation is still in its early stages and no definitive judgments can be made at this point.

The statement underscored the AAIB’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and international protocols. It noted that the preliminary report was intended solely to provide an initial account of the incident, and not to establish fault. The bureau stated that at this stage, it is too early to reach to any definite conclusions. “The investigation by AAIB is still not complete. The Final Investigation Report will come out with root causes and recommendations,” the statement stated.

